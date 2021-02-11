Gal Gadot Credits Wonder Woman for Inspiring Her Upcoming National Geographic Docuseries

✖

Gal Gadot's upcoming docuseries National Geographic Presents: Impact With Gal Gadot will shine a spotlight on six inspiring women around the world who despite immense obstacles are doing extraordinary things but while the women profiled in the series are real-world heroes, it's Gadot's role as Wonder Woman that gave her the platform and inspiration to tell these stories. During the virtual winter Television Critics Association press tour, Gadot said that first realized her influence in 2017, after the first Wonder Woman film's release.

"I started to understand the influence I had on young people in 2017, as soon as Wonder Woman was out," Gadot said during National Geographic's panel. "You start to think about, 'OK, so I need to really be responsible and be truthful."

Gadot continued, "I felt like I had such a big reach to people and just wanted to do something good… I wanted to use my reach and my platforms to get to as many people and shed light on these amazing, incredible women’s stories.”

Gadot also said that to her, the women National Geographic Presents: Impact With Gal Gadot follows, which includes a figure skating instructor in Detroit, a ballet te4acher in Brazil, and others, are the real heroes.

"All of these women are just incredible and they are the real heroes," Gadot said. "I keep on calling them my women of wonder because they are the true heroes."

She added, "I go to set and I get dressed and I get my costume and sword and everything, I fight, but to make-believe. They actually are there on the ground, sweating and all they can to really make the world a better place.”

Gadot executive produces National Geographic Presents: Impact With Gal Gadot along with Jaron Varsano. Each of the series's six episodes is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth. The series is set to premiere across National Geographic's digital and social platforms on April 19th and while the shorts will first release digitally, they will culminate in a full-length documentary special premiering globally on the National Geographic channel in June.

Will you be checking out National Geographic Presents: Impact With Gal Gadot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images