Gal Gadot Shares Adorable Look at Wonder Woman Fans

✖

Wonder Woman 1984 left HBO Max this week, but that's not stopping the franchise's star from showing the fans some love on social media. Gal Gadot clearly has a lot of love for the DC fandom and even surprised some folks on Zoom last month while promoting the new film. In Gadot's latest post on Instagram, she shared some fun photos of fans dressed as Wonder Woman or with some Wonder Woman 1984 merch. As people wait for the movie to return to HBO Max, at least some fans can see themselves living forever on Gadot's page.

"Thank you for sharing these moments with me ❤ I love seeing you express your love for this character and all that she represents," Gadot wrote. You can check out the post, which features many adorable photos, below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot)

Despite the mediocre critical reception for Wonder Woman 1984 and the underwhelming box office numbers (for which COVID-19 is obviously to blame), Warner Bros. recently announced they would be making a third movie. Two days after Wonder Woman 1984 premiered on HBO Max, the studio confirmed Gadot would be returning as well as director Patty Jenkins. Gadot has said in a recent interview that the movie will likely be in the present day. Jenkins has already hinted that Kristen Wiig will return as Cheetah in Wonder Woman 3.

"I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for Wonder Woman 3 that we were super fired up about," Jenkins previously told CinemaBlend. "But I've never felt this way before as much as I do now. I don't think I'm doing it next, and so I sort of have to wait and see where we are in the world. It's interesting. What I wanted to talk about in this film [WW84] was very prescient to what I was feeling, and what you were feeling, was coming. So now? I'm not sure. So much has changed in the world."

In Wonder Woman 1984, Diana (Gal Gadot) is living in the '80s, when she's surprised by the return of her long-dead love, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine). She will face off against Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) while helping Steve get acclimated to the new world in the same way that he did for her when she left Themyscira decades before.

Stay tuned for updates on Wonder Woman 3.