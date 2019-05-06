Game of Thrones Fans Can’t Stop Dunking on That Massive Coffee Cup Mistake

There were quite a lot of big moments throughout Sunday night’s new episode of Game of Thrones, but unfortunately for the HBO and the creative team behind the beloved series, none of those moments are dominating the social media conversations on Monday morning. Instead, all of Twitter is obsessed with what is perhaps the easiest-to-spot error in the show’s history.
Early on in the episode, during the feast celebrating the victory against the Night King, Daenerys spends some time watching the interactions of all of her allies standing around her. There’s one particular shot where Jon and Tormund are right in front of Daenerys and you can clearly pick out the mistake. Someone left a coffee cup right there on the table, clear as day.
If you simply saw this pop up on social media, it’s easy to write off as a joke of some kind, possibly just a fan editing the cup into the shot. But when you watch the scene play out in real time, it’s clear that this was no edit. The cup is very much a part of the show.
my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9— zane (@zane) May 6, 2019
Yeah, that’s not a good look. Starbucks definitely isn’t a staple of Westeros, that much is certain. Since the moment was first noticed on Twitter, it has quickly become a trending topic, and fans of the series can’t stop dunking on the misplaced coffee cup.
You’re telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn’t even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv— Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 6, 2019
Guys it’s not Starbucks, it’s Winterfell’s own coffee chain “Dire cup” #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/icM6bhXkbx— ♉️ (@_alexalexalex) May 6, 2019
ooooh i get it now they all have STARBUCKS names pic.twitter.com/SSj5skShLo— jonny sun (@jonnysun) May 6, 2019
If you can’t SEE the action, you won’t notice the Starbucks cup: pic.twitter.com/vxRKTrx9QL— Jabari Ali Davis (@JabariDavisNBA) May 6, 2019
Broke: they accidentally left a starbucks cup on the set, oops— Mint Alquior (@MintXIV) May 6, 2019
Woke: Starbucks is canon in Game of Thrones world
Imagine HBO spending millions on every single episode and being done over by a single coffee cup. Guess Dany didn’t get the memo about reusable chalices #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/YpBtsCTpjY— Maria (@snailemslot) May 6, 2019
I drink a lot of Starbucks, and while that cup definitely didn’t belong in Westeros, that’s definitely not a Starbucks cup.— pat muldowney (@patmuldowney) May 6, 2019
That Winterfell starbucks cashier ain’t ready to write Dany’s name on her coffee cup #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/N4ktWH1NlJ— Joseph (@TheGeneralSYD) May 6, 2019
Give me the oral history of the Starbucks cup in the frame!!!! pic.twitter.com/4CkFJXFQ91— Jordan Crucchiola (@JorCru) May 6, 2019
