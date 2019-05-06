TV Shows

Game of Thrones Fans Can’t Stop Dunking on That Massive Coffee Cup Mistake

There were quite a lot of big moments throughout Sunday night's new episode of Game of Thrones,

There were quite a lot of big moments throughout Sunday night’s new episode of Game of Thrones, but unfortunately for the HBO and the creative team behind the beloved series, none of those moments are dominating the social media conversations on Monday morning. Instead, all of Twitter is obsessed with what is perhaps the easiest-to-spot error in the show’s history.

Early on in the episode, during the feast celebrating the victory against the Night King, Daenerys spends some time watching the interactions of all of her allies standing around her. There’s one particular shot where Jon and Tormund are right in front of Daenerys and you can clearly pick out the mistake. Someone left a coffee cup right there on the table, clear as day.

If you simply saw this pop up on social media, it’s easy to write off as a joke of some kind, possibly just a fan editing the cup into the shot. But when you watch the scene play out in real time, it’s clear that this was no edit. The cup is very much a part of the show.

Yeah, that’s not a good look. Starbucks definitely isn’t a staple of Westeros, that much is certain. Since the moment was first noticed on Twitter, it has quickly become a trending topic, and fans of the series can’t stop dunking on the misplaced coffee cup.

Two Years?!

Dire Cup

Starbucks Names

If You Can’t See It

Starbucks Is Canon

Reusable Chalices

Definitely Not

That’s a Tough One

Oral History

Let’s Watch It One More Time

