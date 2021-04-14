Game of Thrones Shares Cryptic Tweet Ahead of 10th Anniversary

✖

The first episode of HBO's Game of Thrones debuted on April 17, 2011, with the series' official Twitter account offering an iconic yet ambiguous phrase, merely posting "Winter is coming" and igniting speculation among fans about what this could mean. With this phrase not only being the title of the season premiere, but also a phrase regularly uttered in Westeros to warn of the incoming White Walkers and the extended cold they brought with them, fans have been left to wonder if the Twitter account is hinting at an announcement regarding the expansion of the series or merely attempting to honor the series' legacy ahead of the official anniversary.

In addition to April marking the anniversary of the premiere episode of the series, many of its follow-up seasons also debuted in a similar timeframe, with the arrival of spring often exciting fans of the fantasy series. The only exception to this schedule was Season 3, which kicked off in March, and Season 7, which debuted in July. This month also marks the two-year anniversary of the debut of the final season.

Winter is coming. — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) April 14, 2021

While fans may have gone two years without new adventures in Westeros, the saga is far from over. Creator George R.R. Martin has two more stories he aims to publish, while HBO is developing various spinoffs and prequels. The network has confirmed that the prequel House of the Dragon is getting a full season, though another pilot was filmed that HBO opted not to move forward with.

As far as other ways HBO would be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Game of Thrones, the following events were revealed earlier this month:

A one-of-a-kind Imperial egg by Fabergé, the world’s most iconic artist jeweler, inspired by Daenerys Targaryen, and co-designed by series Emmy Award-winning costume designer Michele Clapton. The egg includes a miniature crown designed by Ms. Clapton, which represents the crown Daenerys would have worn had she taken the Iron Throne.

Mikkeller, the Danish craft beer company, have launched a range of beers inspired by the series, that will let fans all over the world celebrate one stein at a time. Fans can cheer with the first beer in the assortment called “Iron Anniversary IPA.”

Pop culture products leader Funko have unveiled a new iron-textured limited-edition assortment of fan-favorite Game of Thrones Pop! vinyl collectibles and new figures based on Arya Stark, Khal Drogo, and many more. Available for pre-order now at retailers everywhere.

Game of Thrones: Complete Collection is available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and through select digital retailers. The complete series is also available to stream on HBO Max.

Stay tuned for details on the future of the Game of Thrones franchise.

