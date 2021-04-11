Game of Thrones Special Now Streaming on HBO Max

✖

Despite having one of the most controversial TV endings of all time, Game of Thrones' impact on the world of popular culture is still being celebrated. That is especially the case this year, as the series celebrates the ten-year "Iron Anniversary" of its initial premiere. HBO has been going to a lot of great lengths to honor the series' anniversary — including releasing a fan-favorite reunion special to the masses. The special in question, which was hosted by Conan O'Brien, was filmed during the eighth and final season of the series, and was previously only available to those who bought a collection of the complete series on home video.

The Game of Thrones reunion special is split into two hour-long segments, and features interviews and appearances from Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, Sean Bean, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Mark Addy, and Jason Momoa.

Game of Thrones' "Iron Anniversary" celebration also includes the release of additional behind-the-scenes content, and new products inspired by the series from Faberge, Mikkeller, and Funko. This weekend also saw a kick-off of a Game of Thrones "MaraThrone", which featured a back-to-back airing of every Season 1 episode, and a challenge for fans to re-binge the entire series. This will also include a charity element, as stars of the show will be reaching out to fans to help with various charitable causes. The cast members will be aiming to get contributions for one of the ten following causes: Women for Women International, World Central Kitchen, Conservation International, International Rescue Committee, UNICEF, FilmAid International, SameYou, Royal Mencap Society, National Urban League, and The Trevor Project.

In addition, there are also a number of Game of Thrones spinoff series in development at HBO and HBO Max, including both live-action and animated extensions of the franchise's timeline.

"I'd rather not come up with like an arbitrary number — I want three shows or five shows or 10 shows or whatever it is," HBO chief Casey Bloys explained in an interview earlier this year. "I really try to talk to the team about what are the stories we're telling, what are the characters worth highlighting? The number of shows that I want are the number of shows that are good. So I try to let that be our guide as opposed to picking a number and working backwards. If the show is good, that's what we'll do."

