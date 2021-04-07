Game of Thrones Shares New Trailer for Season 8 in Honor of Series' Anniversary

The final season of Game of Thrones might have aired two years ago, but the spirit of Westeros is still alive and well among many fans, with the HBO series' official Twitter account releasing an unseen trailer for that final season. Rather than being a tease of any new Game of Thrones content arriving imminently, the trailer celebrates not only the second anniversary of that final season premiering in April of 2019, but also the premiere of the series itself back in April of 2011. You can check out that trailer below and keep your eyes out for other "Iron Anniversary" events honoring the franchise.

"Rally the realm. Relive the most epic moments from Game of Thrones and stream the entire series on HBO Max," the official account tweeted.

Rally the realm.

As far as other ways HBO would be celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Game of Thrones, the following events were revealed earlier this month:

A one-of-a-kind Imperial egg by Fabergé, the world’s most iconic artist jeweler, inspired by Daenerys Targaryen, and co-designed by series Emmy Award-winning costume designer Michele Clapton. The egg includes a miniature crown designed by Ms. Clapton, which represents the crown Daenerys would have worn had she taken the Iron Throne.

Mikkeller, the Danish craft beer company, have launched a range of beers inspired by the series, that will let fans all over the world celebrate one stein at a time. Fans can cheer with the first beer in the assortment called “Iron Anniversary IPA.”

Pop culture products leader Funko have unveiled a new iron-textured limited-edition assortment of fan-favorite Game of Thrones Pop! vinyl collectibles and new figures based on Arya Stark, Khal Drogo, and many more. Available for pre-order now at retailers everywhere.

Game of Thrones: Complete Collection is available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and through select digital retailers. The complete series is also available to stream on HBO Max.

While some fans might be disappointed that we won't be returning to a direct continuation of the debut series anytime soon, a number of different spinoffs are currently being developed, so we will get to visit a different corner of the Seven Kingdoms at some point in the future.

Are you looking forward to the new series in the franchise?