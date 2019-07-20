Watch: Game Of Thrones Coffee Cup Is The Hottest Cosplay At Comic-Con

Los Angeles Times correspondent Benjamin Crutcher wound up going viral at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con by cosplaying as the infamous coffee cup that appeared during an episode of the final season of Game of Thrones.

The Times released a video on Thursday of Crutcher appearing with more than a dozen fans at the convention, all of whom quickly recognized his cosplay.

In the fourth episode of Season 8 of Game of Thrones, titled “The Last of the Starks,” a scene inside Winterfell castle went viral when fans noticed a coffee cup was perched on the table in front of Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen. A screenshot of the cup quickly went viral, causing HBO to release an official statement and edit the cup out of the episode.

“The latte that appeared in the episode was a mistake. Daenerys had ordered an herbal tea,” HBO wrote in a statement, poking fun at the ordeal.

Nobody knows for certain who left the coffee cup on the table. Sophie Turner blamed Kit Harrington, while Clarke herself said it must’ve been someone on the craft services team.

“It could’ve been anyone’s gin,” Clarke said in an interview with The New Yorker. “Or it could have been some very fancy producer’s mochaccino.”

Even David Nutter, director of that particular episode, spoke about the coffee cup in a Hollywood Reporter director’s roundtable.

The first thing I said was they had changed an angle of the take, so I wasn’t there when they changed it, so I didn’t blame myself, which was good,” Nutter said. “And then I looked to see if it was maybe mine — it wasn’t. But I think the show is so damn perfect in many respects that people love to find the blemishes, it’s just a little non sequitur that doesn’t really amount to anything at all.”

“When I did ‘The Red Wedding,’ that was an episode that once I finished it and then I got a chance to watch, there was about a 15-, 20-minute tape that people had compiled, their reactions to the end of the episode,” he continued. “And it’s quite something to see that what I was doing was affecting people in that respect, people jumping up and down on their couches, screaming and yelling and crying. When you get to things like the coffee cup on the table or something, that’s just … she ordered herbal tea and she got coffee, so that was a mistake.”