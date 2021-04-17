Game of Thrones Fans Celebrate Show’s 10th Anniversary
Today is April 17th, which means it's been exactly ten years since Game of Thrones first premiered on HBO. The show's final season was extremely divisive (although, it still won Best Drama at the Emmys), but that doesn't discount the many great years it gave fans. In honor of the show's "Iron Anniversary," many folks have taken to social media today to celebrate this special milestone.
Recently, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) spoke with Entertainment Weekly and reflected on the show ten years later. "I honestly still look back at it and go, 'I'm so not at a point where I can retrospectively see this for what it is.' I think I'll be 90 when I can actually do that," Clarke revealed. "The experience was so enormous, and so all-consuming, and defines me at that young moment in my life. You kind of look back at it like you would high school or college. When you're young like that, you're so in the moment."
Many Game of Thrones fans have taken to Twitter today to celebrate the show's cast, praise the pilot, and reflect on the last ten years. You can check out some of the posts below...
TEN YEARS?!
Want to feel old?
Game of Thrones premiered 10 years ago today.
You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/mKe2LjqsUP— Killed by Google 🔪 (@killedbygoogle) April 17, 2021
An Iconic Pilot
Game of Thrones premiered on this day 10 years ago pic.twitter.com/p8eiAllzkO— Film Codex (@FilmCodex) April 17, 2021
History
Ten years ago today, I was thinking to myself “what am I going to watch tonight?” Saw that I had recorded a new show called GAME OF THRONES...and the rest, as they say, is history. I’ll forever love this show, the awesome twists and turns, one-of-a-kind characters, and astounding pic.twitter.com/HgKcGeR1hn— Lord Travis (@ser_travis) April 17, 2021
Fun Facts
ON THIS DAY 10 YEARS AGO — ‘Game of Thrones’ premiered on HBO
FACT: Kit Harrington showed up to his audition for Jon Snow with a black eye
Was it for the role? Nope ... he got in a fight the night before at a McDonald’s pic.twitter.com/AFbWkFIiT9— T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) April 17, 2021
Dany Forever
10 years ago today, Game of Thrones premiered and Emilia Clarke made her first appearance as Daenerys Targaryen, and it was THE cultural reset. 👑🐉 pic.twitter.com/F4dNYUOHUS— ℝίτα 🕊 (@JonxDanyy) April 17, 2021
So Young
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark 10 years ago today in the Game of Thrones premiere 'Winter is Coming' #IronAnniversary pic.twitter.com/nCWxhGHCvU— best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) April 17, 2021
BABIES
Kit Harington as Jon Snow 10 years ago today in the Game of Thrones premiere 'Winter is Coming' #IronAnniversary pic.twitter.com/3B1VfzselI— Kit Harington Updates (@BestofKitH) April 17, 2021
Everyone Has a Fav
Exactly 10 years ago today the first episode of Game of Thrones aired. I will forever be grateful to this show because it gave me Lady Catelyn Stark played by the amazing Michelle Fairley that later became one of my favorite actors ever. Happy #IronAnniversary everyone! ❄⚔🔥 pic.twitter.com/VfyjHS9WUo— veve (@wolfoftheriver) April 17, 2021
Where's the Lie?
daeneys targaryen is the biggest icon to ever grace modern television. no one did it like she did. pic.twitter.com/ZBmTWiWa6y— elle is waiting for the eternals TRAILER (@bensolosugarbby) April 17, 2021
The Good Outweighs the Bad
10 years ago today, ‘Game of Thrones’ debuted on HBO 📺🍿
Don’t care how you feel about the final season, some moments in this series — like Hardhome — produced revolutionary TV ❄️ pic.twitter.com/oiusMs4vks— Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) April 17, 2021
Memories
Winter Is Coming the first episode was aired 10 years ago today ❤❤#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/D6MzumPvDJ— Game Of Laughs (@GameOfLaughs) April 17, 2021
In Conclusion
On this day, 2011 the first episode of the greatest series was aired.#Adecadeforgot #GameofThrones 🖤 pic.twitter.com/dGuodXMTgz— ఆటగాడు (@imbatman7_) April 17, 2021