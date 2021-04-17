Game of Thrones Fans Celebrate Show’s 10th Anniversary

Today is April 17th, which means it's been exactly ten years since Game of Thrones first premiered on HBO. The show's final season was extremely divisive (although, it still won Best Drama at the Emmys), but that doesn't discount the many great years it gave fans. In honor of the show's "Iron Anniversary," many folks have taken to social media today to celebrate this special milestone.

Recently, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) spoke with Entertainment Weekly and reflected on the show ten years later. "I honestly still look back at it and go, 'I'm so not at a point where I can retrospectively see this for what it is.' I think I'll be 90 when I can actually do that," Clarke revealed. "The experience was so enormous, and so all-consuming, and defines me at that young moment in my life. You kind of look back at it like you would high school or college. When you're young like that, you're so in the moment."

Many Game of Thrones fans have taken to Twitter today to celebrate the show's cast, praise the pilot, and reflect on the last ten years. You can check out some of the posts below...