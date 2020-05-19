Game of Thrones Star Calls Fans "Ungrateful" for Backlash Against Final Season

✖

There has arguably been no show bigger than HBO's Game of Thrones over the past decade, which was lauded by both fans and critics, with star Carice van Houten calling out fans who started petitions to remake the final season as being "ungrateful" for the stories they were delivered in those episodes, which she also noted was due to how acclaimed its earlier seasons were. The actress also pointed out how much she loved the series finale, especially due to the somewhat randomness of Bran Stark being deemed the king of Westeros being reminiscent of Robert Baratheon's death and subsequent battle for the Iron Throne.

"The fact that some people were so disappointed is because everything before that was so good," van Houten shared with Insider. "So it feels a bit ungrateful. You've had such great times and then yeah, you're going to be disappointed because it's not going to go exactly how you anticipated. Of course, you're going to have all sorts of criticisms and I just thought it was a sign of how good the show was."

In recent years, anytime a beloved series gets cancelled, fans take to making petitions to show their support for the series in hopes that it will be a symbolic gesture that will result in a show's salvation. Likely inspired by those fans, critics of the series' final season launched a petition asking HBO to craft a new final season.

"That's beyond fandom. That's extremism. That's scary," van Houten said. "Knowing the writers and knowing how f-----g great they are, they don't deserve that. I think they are probably cool enough to deal with that but still, they are human beings, they are trying to make a good product."

Heading into the final season, everyone had their own theories about who would "win" the series, and while there were a number of clues about Bran being selected as the king, the actress admitted she appreciated the arbitrary selection process.

"I loved the ending. I loved the randomness of just picking a king," van Houten admitted. "That's why I loved the first season, the guy who actually was king, didn't want to be king, so we already got a lesson in the beginning: 'Why are you striving for that sort of power when, obviously, it doesn't make you happy?'"

There are currently multiple Game of Thrones spinoffs being developed.

