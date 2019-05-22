Carice van Houten Shares Photos From Her Last Day on Game of Thrones Set

The final episode of Game of Thrones aired on Sunday, and much of the series’ cast have been posting heartwarming tributes to their respective characters and expressing gratitude for their time on the show. One of the many actors to share set photos this week was Carice van Houten, the woman best known for playing Melisandre. Her character may have died a few episodes back, but the actor waited until the series was over to share pictures from her final day on set.

“A minute after my last shot (burning the trenches) and a minute before Dan started to speech which made me cry like a baby,” she wrote in her first post.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram And there I go 😢😥😭 @gameofthrones A post shared by Carice van Houten (@leavecaricealone) on May 21, 2019 at 5:37am PDT

“And there I go,” she wrote in the second.

May of van Houten’s co-stars commented on her photos as well as some other celebrities.

“♥️♥️♥️♥️🙌♥️♥️♥️♥️,” Gwendoline Christie commented.

“👑👑👑👑💗💗💗,” Lena Headey added.

“Now your nights can be a bit lighter again. So wonderful to see you in Amsterdam! Xx,” Rufus Wainwright wrote.

Many fans commented on the posts, too.

“Thank you Carice. You did an amazing job with Melisandre. I’m glad you’re the part of this amazing journey,” @theworldofthroness replied.

“Thank you for bringing such a great character to life. It wouldn’t have worked if anyone else had done it,” @kmoffitt82 added.

While her days playing the Red Woman are over, the actor has plenty of other projects in the works. You can see her this year in Domino, the upcoming Brian De Palma crime/drama that also stars fellow Game of Thrones actor, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister). She will also be sharing the screen with her real-life partner, Guy Pearce. The film is hitting theaters on May 31st.

Currently, you can stream all eighth seasons of Game of Thrones on HBO.