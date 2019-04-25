Game of Thrones Theory Says Melisandre is Back Already and We Missed It

The final season of Game of Thrones is in full swing, and Sunday’s episode, “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms,” saw Westeros’ beloved characters spending what could be their last night alive together. However, one major player in the HBO series has yet to be seen this season, and fans are eagerly awaiting her return. Melisandre (Carice van Houten) was banished from Winterfell after the Battle of the Bastards once Ser Davos discovered that she burned Shireen Baratheon at the stake, but some fans believe she’s secretly back.

Accord to a theory shared by Inverse.com, the Red Woman is currently “hiding in plain sight.” One Redditor even believes she was disguised as the young girl who interacted with Davos and Gilly in the latest episode. While we’ve never seen Melisandre change forms in such an extreme way, we did learn back in season six that her necklace makes her appear much, much younger than she really is. If it was in fact Melisandre, she certianly chose her form wisely considering the child in question had a scarred face just like Shireen’s. The theory claims that she chose the form of a child in order to be sent down to the crypts.

If the child really is Melisandre, it’s probably for the best that she’ll be in the crypts since many fans believe we’re going to see the rise of the dead Starks. If that’s true, the people hiding below could definitely use a witch’s protection.

While it’s unclear how or if Melisandre is currently in Winterfell, we will definitely be seeing the character again in the final season. She declared in the past that she needs to die in Westeros, so there’s a good chance we’re going to see that happen. The big question now is whether or not it will happen at Winferfell.

While plot details surrounding the highly-anticipated Battle of Winterfell are scarce, there have been some extreme hints from the cast that it’s going to be the most intense and gruesome battle we’ve seen on the show.

“It’s brutal,” Peter Dinklage, who stars in the series as Tyrion Lannister, explained in a previous interview. “It makes the Battle of the Bastards look like a theme park.”

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO TV at 9pm EST.

