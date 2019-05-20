Game of Thrones Reveals Surprising Fate for Daenerys and Fans Aren’t Having It

Game of Thrones has come to an end. After years spent reeling in viewers, the hit HBO series bowed out this evening with its final episode. As expected, the epic finale has drawn big reactions from millions, but there is one thing fans cannot move past.

And, surprise? The controversy involves Daenerys yet again.

WARNING! This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for tonight’s series finale of Game of Thrones. Read on at your own risk. You’ve been warned!

Earlier tonight, Game of Thrones went live with its last episode, and it picked up where last week’s rather controversial episode came to a close. After Dany lit King’s Landing to a crisp, the now-crazed Targaryen is on a warpath. Dany is fine with having slaughtered thousands and adding more bodies to that count all in the name of liberation.

As expected, Jon Snow and Tyrion Lannister are none too happy about her shift. When the latter is jailed, it doesn’t take long for Jon to realize his lover has lost it. This prompts Jon to kill Dany in an emotional scene, leaving Westeros without a leader once more and in chaos.

Below, you can see some of the Internet’s reactions to Dany, and they are plenty volatile. The Breaker of Chains has become a topic of discussion ever since Game of Thrones brought out its eighth season. Dany was a favorite to sit upon the Iron Throne, but her dark turn has confused and enraged fans in equal measure. For many, her death only lends further evidence to an on-going argument about this final season. Game of Thrones has been slammed for how fast its final season was paced, and the Internet is not pleased knowing Dany is the one who suffered most from this incendiary finale.

As for the actress behind Dany, Emilia Clarke did bid her role farewell before the finale aired on Instagram. The actress posted a sweet message detailing how influential the Targaryen has been in her life, writing, “I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice.”

So, how do you feel about Dany’s final moments in Game of Thrones? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Well, RIP?

Daenerys dead 💁🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ms7keBsNlt — A N N ✨ (@maryyjnne) May 20, 2019

A New Name

Daenerys Targaryen, the first of her name, Queen of the Andals, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the unburnt, breaker of chains, mother of dragon and DEAD AS CAN BE. What a ride this is. — Tom Schena (@The_MaSchena) May 20, 2019

It Happened

DAENERYS TARGARYEN IS DEAD LITERALLY DEAD — jasmine (@ladyblrrd) May 20, 2019

Just Like That

Shocked…?

Well Daenerys is dead…what a surprise 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Jhoei 🍀 (@Jho_Deanna) May 20, 2019

Tsk Tsk

Daenerys is dead? Oh well pic.twitter.com/iRs82zG0LJ — E (@whatimreadings) May 20, 2019

Witch… Khaleesi… Same Thing

Ding dong the wicked witch is dead!! #gameofthrones #demthrones — thee mad Daenerys (@thiscantbmylife) May 20, 2019

Miss You Already

I’m dead. I’m actually, finally dead. — Daenerys Targaryen (@Flame_Khaleesi) May 20, 2019

Let It Out

And there it is. Daenerys is fucking DEAD NOW FUCUCUCKCKKKK — Danny Munoz (@Danny_WFI_Munoz) May 20, 2019

