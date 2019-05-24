Snoop Dogg’s Profanity-Filled Reaction to Game of Thrones Finale Goes Viral

Anyone who’s even looked at social media over the past few days has probably seen some pretty colorful reactions to the series finale of Game of Thrones. But if you’ve spent the past almost-week wondering what Snoop Dogg thinks of the episode, you’re in luck. The rapper/record producer/variety cooking show co-host recently posted a video on social media, where he has a pretty pointed reaction to one of the episode’s most controversial scenes.

The video, which you can check out above, contains a slew of not safe for work language, as Snoop watches the fallout of Jon Snow (Kit Harington) killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Snoop even acknowledges that he’s several days late in posting a reaction to the episode, but that he’s too mad at what happened to really care.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video is just the latest celebrity critique of the Thrones finale to go viral, with quite a lot of familiar faces voicing their confusion at what happened. Former series star Jason Momoa chronicled a similarly passionate reaction to Dany’s death on Instagram, while NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers (who made a cameo appearance in the show earlier this season) recently went on a pointed rant in front of reporters.

While Snoop himself might not have appeared on the series, it’s hard to deny that he clearly has a lot of feelings about how the show played out. But as some of the show’s cast and crew have argued, some of these more passionate reactions were to be expected with such a massive finale.

“There’s no way for [co-creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] to have landed this plane in a way that would have made everybody happy and they’re not out to make everybody happy,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys recently shared. “I think they did a beautiful job. You just have to accept that not everybody is going to agree with the choices. I’m paraphrasing Tim but basically for show this big, and this epic and this sprawling, they [Benioff and Weiss] have to make choices.”

“Not everyone will be happy,” Isaac Hempstead-Wright, who played Bran Stark, said after the finale. “It’s so difficult to finish a series as popular as this without pissing some people off. I don’t think anybody will think it’s predictable and that’s as much as you can hope for. People are going to be angry. There’s going to be a lot of broken hearts. It’s ‘bittersweet,’ exactly as [saga author] George R.R. Martin intended. It’s a fitting conclusion to this epic saga.”

What do you think of Snoop Dogg’s take on the Game of Thrones finale? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!