One Game of Thrones Finale Scene Has Already Become a Meme

Minor spoilers for the Game of Thrones series finale up ahead! In the opening moments of tonight’s Game of Thrones finale, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) spent a fair amount of time surveying the damage of King’s Landing after Dany and Drogon’s rage last week. The walk ended in Tyrion come across the rubble that crushed his brother and sister, which led to a heartbreaking scene of the last surviving Lannister in tears. A pretty somber scene, Twitter instantly lit on fire with turning it into the first meme of the finale.

What have you thought about this season of Game of Thrones? Who do you think will sit on the Iron Throne by the end of tonight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what some fans are saying about the sequence.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones can be streamed through various streaming platforms.

Plankton

Aw Crap

Tyrion walking through like #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/7ZVU5TjWCo — would die for michael guerin (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ (@vivis__world) May 20, 2019

Clowning Around

Oh No

The Snappening

Tyrion walking through the streets and everything looking like a Thanos snap. #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/6pdguV44g0 — Theon Pleighboi (@kidnoble) May 20, 2019

Bring On Drogon

Tyrion walking through the mess like



Yea tho I walk though the valley of the shadow of death I shall fear no dragon 😂😂😂 #GOTFinale #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/wehY3OxCY3 — #MrPerfect (@MrPerfectForYou) May 20, 2019

Like A Boss