TV Shows

One Game of Thrones Finale Scene Has Already Become a Meme

Minor spoilers for the Game of Thrones series finale up ahead! In the opening moments of tonight’s […]

By

Minor spoilers for the Game of Thrones series finale up ahead! In the opening moments of tonight’s Game of Thrones finale, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) spent a fair amount of time surveying the damage of King’s Landing after Dany and Drogon’s rage last week. The walk ended in Tyrion come across the rubble that crushed his brother and sister, which led to a heartbreaking scene of the last surviving Lannister in tears. A pretty somber scene, Twitter instantly lit on fire with turning it into the first meme of the finale.

What have you thought about this season of Game of Thrones? Who do you think will sit on the Iron Throne by the end of tonight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep scrolling to see what some fans are saying about the sequence.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones can be streamed through various streaming platforms.

Plankton

Aw Crap

Clowning Around

Oh No

The Snappening

Bring On Drogon

Like A Boss

Tagged:
,

Related Posts