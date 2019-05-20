One Game of Thrones Finale Scene Has Already Become a Meme

Minor spoilers for the Game of Thrones series finale up ahead! In the opening moments of tonight’s Game of Thrones finale, Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) spent a fair amount of time surveying the damage of King’s Landing after Dany and Drogon’s rage last week. The walk ended in Tyrion come across the rubble that crushed his brother and sister, which led to a heartbreaking scene of the last surviving Lannister in tears. A pretty somber scene, Twitter instantly lit on fire with turning it into the first meme of the finale.
Plankton
Tyrion right now walking thru King’s Landing. #GOT pic.twitter.com/rGSbzlI4nx— X (@XLNB) May 20, 2019
Aw Crap
Tyrion walking through like #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/7ZVU5TjWCo— would die for michael guerin (ﾉ◕ヮ◕)ﾉ*:･ﾟ✧ (@vivis__world) May 20, 2019
Clowning Around
Tyrion walking around like: #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/ZF9oonf93C— Lyanna The Giant Slayer (@sometimesfutbol) May 20, 2019
Oh No
Tyrion walking into Kings Landing.. #GameofThrones #ThronesYall pic.twitter.com/LE5NfnS7pn— iamSHE (@G1rlTech) May 20, 2019
The Snappening
Tyrion walking through the streets and everything looking like a Thanos snap. #GameOfThrones #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/6pdguV44g0— Theon Pleighboi (@kidnoble) May 20, 2019
Bring On Drogon
Tyrion walking through the mess like— #MrPerfect (@MrPerfectForYou) May 20, 2019
Yea tho I walk though the valley of the shadow of death I shall fear no dragon 😂😂😂 #GOTFinale #DemThrones pic.twitter.com/wehY3OxCY3
Like A Boss
Jokes on us #GameOfThronesFinale will be Tyrion walking around a burnt King’s Landing for 82 minutes… pic.twitter.com/TBVVXWhIu7— Canadian Lit Geek (@cdnlitgeek) May 20, 2019