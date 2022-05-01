George R. R. Martin Offers New Winds of Winter Update, Could Be Longest in Series

✖

It's a good news/bad news situation for Game of Thrones fan. Author George R.R. Martin took to his blog recently with a fresh update on the sixth book in the A Song of Ice and Fire series, The Winds of Winter and while no, the book isn't finished yet it sounds like when the novel is finally complete there will be quite a bit for fans to dig into. Martin said on his website that The Winds of Winter is shaping up to be a very big book and could even end up being longer than the longest books in the series to date.

"The Winds of Winter is going to be a big book," Martin wrote. "The way it is going, it could be bigger than A Storm of Swords or A Dance With Dragons, the longest books in the series to date. I do usually cut and trim once I finish, but I need to finish first."

This is the latest update on the very eagerly anticipated novel, but like most of the previous updates doesn't really offer a lot of information, just that work continues. Back in March, Martin updated that he did get a lot of work done generally in 2021 and that he is still working on The Winds of Winter, but also acknowledged that for fans, only one of his many projects matter while to him, all his projects are important. He also explained that progress does continue, even if the world of Westeros is now much later than The Winds of Winter.

"Yes, of course I am still working on The Winds of Winter," Martin wrote back in March. "I have stated that a hundred times in a hundred venues, having to restate it endlessly is just wearisome. I made a lot of progress on Winds in 2020, and less in 2021… but "less" is not "none"."

He continued, "The world of Westeros, the world of A Song of Ice and Fire, is my number one priority, and will remain so until the story is told. But Westeros has become bigger than The Winds of Winter, or even A Song of Ice and Fire." He then went on to detail many of the Westeros-related projects that he is working on outside of The Winds of Winter — and they are numerous.

As it currently stands, the wait for The Winds of Winter is the longest yet between books in A Song of Ice and Fire. The wait between books four and five — A Feast for Crows and A Dance with Dragons — was six years. A Dance with Dragons was published in 2011 so fans are at 11 years and counting, but the idea that the novel may be the longest yet, potentially more than the hefty A Dance with Dragons which clocked in at 1056 pages, may just make the wait worthwhile for fans.

Keep checking back with ComicBook.com for more updates on The Winds of Winter and all things Game of Thrones.

What do you think of Martin's latest update on The Winds of Winter? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.