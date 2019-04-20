‘Game of Thrones’: Google Search Says Bran Stark is Actually the Night King

Google has some serious explaining to do! Earlier today, a routine search to clarify the spelling of Game of Thrones actor Vladimír Furdík (the Night King)’s name led to a shocking discovery. If you type in “Night King actor” on Google, the main result is Isaac Hempstead Wright, who actually plays Bran Stark on the hit HBO series.

The suggestion that Bran is the Night King has been a divisive theory within the Game of Thrones fandom for quite some time, and it appears that Google has taken a stance. In truth, the theory is probably searched so often that it’s warped the system, but it’s still mildly insulting to Furdík and Richard Brake, who played the character in “Oathkeeper” and “Hardhome.” (Yes, that infamous gif you always use of the Night King egging on Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) is actually of Brake, not Furdík.)

Earlier this week, Wright spoke to Jimmy Kimmel about the theory, and while he didn’t deny it, the chances of Bran being the Night King are seeming less and less likely.

“I can neither confirm or deny,” he explained. “I think he’s the Three-Eyed Raven, who is definitely on the side of the living.”

Wright added, “Who says the Night King’s dead?,” which excited Kimmel, but the actor just started laughing and said, “I don’t know! Help me HBO!”

While we probably won’t know if this theory is true until the series finale, there’s another Bran Stark moment that fans are anxious to see in tomorrow’s episode. Last week’s episode ended with Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) arriving at Winterfell for the first time since pushing Bran out of the window in the series premiere. The episode finished just as the two characters saw each other for the first time, and fans are eager to see how their reunion will unfold.

Game of Thrones airs Sunday nights on HBO at 9pm EST.

