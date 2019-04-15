TV Shows

‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Are Hysterical Over Jon Snow Learning He Had Sex with His Aunt

The Game of Thrones Season Eight premiere saw Jon Snow (Kit Harington) discover lover Daenerys […]



The Game of Thrones Season Eight premiere saw Jon Snow (Kit Harington) discover lover Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is his aunt, sending the Internet into a frenzy.

The revelation of Jon’s true lineage came when Sam Tarly (John Bradley) told Jon he’s in actuality Aegon Targaryen, true heir to the Iron Throne, the son of Lyanna Stark (Aislin Franciosi) and Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding), and not a bastard as previously believed.

Though initially angered father Ned Stark (Sean Bean) lied to him his entire life, Jon came to understand he would have been murdered by Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) were he not spared by the lie.

But the incestuous twist inspired an instant meltdown on Twitter:

