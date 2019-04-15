‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Are Hysterical Over Jon Snow Learning He Had Sex with His Aunt

The Game of Thrones Season Eight premiere saw Jon Snow (Kit Harington) discover lover Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) is his aunt, sending the Internet into a frenzy.

The revelation of Jon’s true lineage came when Sam Tarly (John Bradley) told Jon he’s in actuality Aegon Targaryen, true heir to the Iron Throne, the son of Lyanna Stark (Aislin Franciosi) and Rhaegar Targaryen (Wilf Scolding), and not a bastard as previously believed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though initially angered father Ned Stark (Sean Bean) lied to him his entire life, Jon came to understand he would have been murdered by Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) were he not spared by the lie.

But the incestuous twist inspired an instant meltdown on Twitter:

Slide 1

When you realize you slept with your own Aunt 😂😂😂#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/nvoMmL5QDE — #ForTheThrone (@Jpaul254) April 15, 2019

When Jon realized he fucked his aunt #GameofThrones: pic.twitter.com/LPpdhcPguK — Dumbass (@renaissance238) April 15, 2019

Slide 2

TFW you learn you’re the rightful king at the same moment you realize you’ve been crushing on your aunt #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/38XrE8mR9r — Cookies + Sangria (@CookiesSangria) April 15, 2019

When you find out you been bangin tha sht outta your aunt #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ycsC68Qpkx — K Beezy (@DemarFilms) April 15, 2019

Slide 3

When you find out you’ve been fcking with your aunt #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/SnW4i0bESj — Ivan Joseph (@VanDuuumb) April 15, 2019

when you realize you’re in love with your aunt but also that you are heir to the throne and not your aunt, the woman you’re in love with #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/qUV9Hl0JCE — nina (@nina_zaremba) April 15, 2019

Slide 4

When you realize you porked your aunt in the same cave you porked your dead wildiling girlfriend. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/v9WO54DS1F — Kesia (@Miss_Kay_Bella) April 15, 2019

Slide 5

Was Jon shook cuz he’s the true king of the seven kingdoms or cuz he’s in love with his aunt ?? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/X2ImkH8RvL — Julio (@julio_r8) April 15, 2019

Finally John Snow knows he’s been sleeping with his aunt #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/POhoe4cF5M — DoBetter2BeBetter (@mrsdjordan24) April 15, 2019

Slide 6

Sam telling the truth about Jon.



Jon realizing he’s fucking his aunt.#GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/jMOAb4W4qT — Lyka (@Ria_Lustrielle) April 15, 2019

Jon Snow when he realizes he’s been fucking his aunt #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Bp3J7kQ9C6 — BucketHat Night King (@S3LFMADE3) April 15, 2019

Slide 7

jon snow praying for forgiveness when he realized he’d been fucking his aunt #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/wHM5DNI2uh — brigid (@brighteryork) April 15, 2019

Jon face when he found out he been clapping his aunt cheeks #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Y6UrQLJOV4 — Shawn (@younggup) April 15, 2019

Slide 8

┏┓

┃┃╱╲ In this

┃╱╱╲╲ house

╱╱╭╮╲╲ we

▔▏┗┛▕▔

╱▔▔▔▔▔▔▔▔╲╲

Ship Daenerys and Jon Snow even though it’s a lil bit weird

╱╱┏┳┓╭╮┏┳┓ ╲╲

▔▏┗┻┛┃┃┗┻┛▕▔#GameOfThrones — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) April 15, 2019

Slide 9

Jon Snow finding out he’s Aegon Targaryen, and realizing he’s the rightful heir #ForTheThrone… but than realizing that means he also banged his aunt like…#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/c02pNoWrxI — Chris Kuzyk (@_KOOZ_) April 15, 2019

Jon deciding whether to reveal the news or continue smashing Dany pic.twitter.com/0A4lvXTx6y — The Singh In The North 👳🏽 (@manvir_12) April 15, 2019

Slide 10

Jon Snow trying to figure out how he’s related to Dany #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/2OJaf3ZXY4 — Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) April 15, 2019

Only Game Of Thrones can make me stan a Nephew and Aunt couple. SMFH #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/vc7TnWYffB — Daneille Cotterell (@DanniCotterell) April 15, 2019

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!