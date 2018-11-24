‘Game Of Thrones’: Kit Harington Has Finally Cut His Hair

It is truly the end of an era for Game of Thrones fans. Star Kit Harington has cut his hair.

Harington was contractually obligated to keep his long, curly locks intact for as long as he was playing Jon Snow on the HBO series. His hair having been cut is a sign that the end is here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Take a look below.

An earlier photo shows when he shaved off Jon’s beard.

In July, Harington got a little emotional discussing the end of Game of Thrones.

“It’s just been this amazing journey. I kinda said to them on my wrap speech that it’s always been more than a job. They were a family and it was my life. I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been quite emotional all last week thinking about having finished it,” Harington said.

Game of Thrones will likely always have a special place in Harington’s heart, not just because it has been such a huge role for his career, but because he also met his wife, Rose Leslie through the series as well. Leslie played Ygritte, Jon’s wildling lover.

“I think that’s the really special thing about it is that we met on this show and here we are seven years down the line back here promoting season seven. I mean, it’s mad. It’s such a special thing. I’m so privileged,” Harington told Entertainment Tonight in 2017.

Harington has also said he was looking forward to being able to cut his hair and fade into a crowd once the job was done.

“I’d like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone. Short-short. The beard will be harder to get rid of — I quite like the beard. I like having the long hair and beard both, but it will be like ritualistic thing. I can’t go into my next role looking the same. This role was brilliant, but I’ll need to get rid of Jon Snow.”

What do you think of Kit Harington cutting his hair? Are you going to miss Game of Thrones? Let us know in the comments!

Game of Thrones returns for its final season on HBO in April 2019. At least one spinoff series, a prequel possibly titled The Long Night, is in the works, with several more being considered for development.

[H/T] Winter is Coming