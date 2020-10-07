Game of Thrones Star Wishes Her Character Killed Cersei

✖

If you’re looking for more Game of Thrones content, Entertainment Weekly’s James Hibberd has a new book titled Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon: Game of Thrones and the Official Untold Story of the Epic Series. The new book is described as “the official, definitive oral history of the blockbuster show.” TV Line recently picked apart some of the book's most interesting facts, including a quote from Maisie Williams in which the actor expresses her disappointment in the fact that Arya did not get to kill Cersei (Lena Headey).

"I wanted her to kill Cersei, even if it meant she dies," Williams shared. "Even up to the point where she’s with Jaime, I thought he’s going to whip off his face [and be revealed as Arya], and they were both going to die. I thought that’s what Arya’s drive had been."

While Arya did not get the chance to kill the Queen, she did get the honor of killing the Night King. In another recent interview, Williams was asked about Arya's big moment in the final season and revealed that Kit Harington (Jon Snow) was originally told he'd get to be the one to deliver that final blow.

"[Kit Harrington] expected it to go [Jon Snow’s] way, too, and he even said, ‘It was going to go that way. Someone told me in season three that I was going to kill the Night King,’” Williams shared. “And then, he read the script, and it was Arya the whole time. [Laughs.] Yeah, I think it would’ve been too obvious. I’m glad that it was Arya, honestly. I think I had the best storyline of the final season."

While the Game of Thrones prequel series starring Noami Watts was scrapped, HBO's House of the Dragon is moving right along. In fact, this Game of Thrones prequel has found its leading man. Paddy Considine has been cast as King Viserys Targaryen, a character described as a "warm, kind, and decent man" chosen by the lords of Westeros to rule the land. As the initial report from THR points out, his kindness could lead to his ultimate downfall, as we've seen before niceness doesn't make you the fairest leader in the Game of Thrones world.

Game of Thrones is currently available to stream on all HBO platforms.