Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Was Told He'd Get to Kill the Night King in Season 3

Game of Thrones came to an end in 2019 and while many fans hating the ending, the show's eighth season went on to win Best Drama at the Emmy Awards. The show still comes up when its cast is being interviewed for other projects, which was the case this week when The Hollywood Reporter spoke with Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) about The New Mutants. During the chat, Williams was asked about Arya's big moment in the final season in which she killed the Night King.

"[Kit Harrington] expected it to go [Jon Snow’s] way, too, and he even said, ‘It was going to go that way. Someone told me in season three that I was going to kill the Night King,’” Williams shared. “And then, he read the script, and it was Arya the whole time. [Laughs.] Yeah, I think it would’ve been too obvious. I’m glad that it was Arya, honestly. I think I had the best storyline of the final season."

Recently, a new poll from Digital Spy featured about 3,000 people casting their votes for their favorite series of the 21st Century, and Game of Thrones came out on top. This isn't too surprising considering the show was pretty amazing overall, despite its flaws.

Since the show's ending, Game of Thrones author George RR Martin has been supportive of the way David Benioff and D.B. Weiss concluded their version of the fantasy saga, reminding fans of the differences between the prose and television mediums.

“I am working in a very different medium than David and Dan, never forget,” Martin wrote in a blog post. “They had six hours for this final season. I expect these last two books of mine will fill 3000 manuscript pages between them before I’m done… and if more pages and chapters and scenes are needed, I’ll add them."

As for The New Mutants, the movie open to $7 million at the box office. Despite being on the lower end of projections, $7 million still represents the biggest opening for a movie since theaters closed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie had a troubled road to release, being delayed multiple times since it wrapped filming in 2017. Critics haven't been kind to The New Mutants. ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely called it a "forgettable end to Fox's X-Men."

Game of Thrones is available to stream on all HBO platforms, and The New Mutants is playing in select theaters.