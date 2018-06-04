‘Game of Thrones’ Prequel Teaser Trailer Released

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has been frustrating his fans by continuing to push back the sixth novel in the series, The Winds of Winter, but he has finally unveiled a new project taking place within the universe to help tide everyone over in the meantime.

This morning, Martin shared a teaser trailer on his Facebook page for a new book called Fire and Blood, which will take place before the events of A Song of Ice and Fire.

The short video begins with the words, “300 years before A Game of Thrones, dragons ruled Westeros…” Beneath the words you’ll see the a crest, which appears to be on the side of a breathing dragon. Fire dances at the bottom of the screen, teasing the dangerous history of the creatures in Westeros.

At the end of the teaser, the details and the cover of the book are revealed. According to the cover, Fire and Blood will be “[a] history of the Targaryen Kings from Aegon the Conqueror to Aegon III.”

In other words, this book will unveil many of the secrets about the Targaryens, their dealings with dragons, and what led to the powerful family’s fall from grace. The novels and TV series often reference these events, but they’ve never been laid out in a complete way like this before.

Fire and Blood will be available on November 20th, and it’s available to pre-order now with a whopping 40% discount. Take advantage of that deal while you can.

