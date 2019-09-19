Game of Thrones Creator Confirms Dragons Play Major Role in New Spinoff Series

The Game of Thrones universe is expected to be explored even further, with recent news that a new prequel series centered around the Targaryens is in development. While it sounds like we’re still a ways away from the series becoming a reality, franchise creator George R.R. Martin recently dropped a specific hint online. In a recent post to his blog, Martin addressed the news of the new series, which is based on his book Fire & Blood, and confirmed that it will definitely feature dragons in some capacity.

“I can say that there will be dragons.” Martin writes. “Everyone else has said that, so why not me?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given the history of the Targaryens, and particularly their relationship with dragons, it was almost assumed that the mythical beings would appear in some way. Still, fans will surely be happy about Martin’s confirmation, as well as what else he had to say about the potential series.

“I do want to point out that “moving closer to a pilot order” is NOT the same thing as “getting a pilot order.”” Martin added. “Would that it were. This is encouraging, this is exciting, but don’t buy the couch just yet. When HBO actually gives us a pilot order, you will hear me shouting it from the rooftops. A series order, and I’ll be shouting even louder. But we’ll see. Right now all the signs are good, but nothing is confirmed.”

Over on Amazon, Fire & Blood is described, “Centuries before the events of A Game of Thrones, House Targaryen—the only family of dragonlords to survive the Doom of Valyria—took up residence on Dragonstone. Fire & Blood begins their tale with the legendary Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne, and goes on to recount the generations of Targaryens who fought to hold that iconic seat, all the way up to the civil war that nearly tore their dynasty apart.”

This is just the latest prequel series to begin to move forward with HBO, as a previously-announced spinoff already filmed a pilot earlier this year. That currently-untitled series will star Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse, Miranda Richardson, Jamie Campbell Bower, Toby Regbo, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, Naomi Ackie, Marquis Rodriguez, John Simms, Richard McCabe, John Heffernan, and Dixie Egerickx.

“We talk about the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros; there were Seven Kingdoms at the time of Aegon’s Conquest,” franchise creator George R.R. Martin explained back in July. “But if you go back further then there are nine kingdoms, and 12 kingdoms, and eventually you get back to where there are a hundred kingdoms — petty kingdoms — and that’s the era we’re talking about here.”

Are you excited to potentially see a Targaryen prequel series for Game of Thrones? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!