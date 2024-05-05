Saturday Night Live Addresses Drake and Kendrick Lamar Rap Beef With Dua Lipa's Help

Saturday Night Live is back for the first of the final few episodes for Season 49 with Dua Lipa as special guest host and musical guest, and naturally they addressed the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef that has been dominating conversations for the past week! Rap fans have been living for the past few days as Drake and Kendrick Lamar have been in the midst of a heated feud with one another. Sharing diss tracks about one another (with Kendrick continuing to release new tracks mere hours before the latest episode of Saturday Night Live aired), fans have been going back and forth to the point where some might feel out of the loop.

That's the angle Saturday Night Live takes on the entire thing as it imagines how it would look if the morning show "Good Morning Greenville" addressed the ongoing feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar. Focusing on how out of touch people could be responding to the back and forth music releases (and going as far as note Wikipedia when talking about some elements of the culture involved), it's probably the only way a show like Saturday Night Live could even address such a beef as this.

Good Morning Greenville breaks down the Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef pic.twitter.com/wSyHLvVghS — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 5, 2024

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.