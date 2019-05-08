Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5 First Look Photos Released

The Battle of Winterfell may be a thing of the past, but the war for the Iron Throne is just now getting started. All of the attention in these final two episodes of Game of Thrones has shifted to King’s Landing, where Cersei has hired the Golden Company to wage war against Daenerys, Jon Snow, and their allied forces. She fully intends to continue on as the queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

Of course, Dany and Jon have other plans, so they’ve brought the fight to Cersei. HBO has released nine new photos from this Sunday night’s episode, featuring the first look at the massive battle that’s about to take place.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While some of these photos show off the armies prepping for war, others show a very somber event at Dragonstone. This is likely the aftermath of last week’s episode, which ended with Cersei executing Dany’s best friend and adviser, Missandei.

Take a look at all nine of the new Game of Thrones photos below!

Dragonstone

Dany

Euron

Golden Company

King’s Landing

Cersei

Jon’s Ready

Grey Worm

Tyrion