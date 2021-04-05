The Game of Thrones Iron Anniversary Funko Pop Wave Is up for Pre-Order

Because everyone loves information that makes them reflect on the passage of time and on how they've squandered it, we're here to tell you that April 17th, 2021 marks the 10th anniversary of the premiere of Game of Thrones on HBO. Naturally, Funko is ready to celebrate with a new wave of Pop figures that focus on some fan-favorite moments.

Granted, most fans would agree that Game of Thrones didn't end its eight season run on a high note, but that doesn't change the fact that the show was a phenomenon. When GoT was on its game, it offered up some of the best television ever made. GoT was also one of Funko's most popular licenses, so it's no surprise that they would return to the well for the anniversary.

The Game of Thrones Iron Anniversary Funko Pop figures include Ned Stark on the Iron Throne, Tyrion Lannister with a shield, Arya Stark training, Robb Stark with a sword, Khal Drogo with daggers, and Drogon (Iron Deco in both Pop and keychain form). Pre-orders for all of these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now. Look for a super-sized Drogon Pop figure to arrive here at Target as an exclusive soon.

Another reason why the timing is right for a new Game of Thrones Funko Pop is the fact that the GoT machine is heating back up again. Numerous spinoffs are in the works and George R.R. Martin recently signed a massive deal with HBO. There's even a stage play on the way starring Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister.

