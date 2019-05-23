Jimmy Fallon Slams Game of Thrones Water Bottle Blunder

The Game of Thrones finale has given fans quite a lot to talk about — but it looks like one of the episode’s onscreen blunders caught the attention of one late-night host. Jimmy Fallon had quite a lot to say about Thrones’ finale – particularly, the water bottle that was accidentally shown during a pivotal scene – during Monday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon monologue. Fallon opened the monologue by joking about the unseasonably warm temperatures New York was having that day, joking that it was so hot, New Yorkers were asking Game of Thrones “if they had any more water bottles from last night.”

Fallon went on to point out the water bottle blunder itself, joking that between this and the coffee cup accidentally shown earlier this season, “at this point, the Iron Throne should just have cup holders”. He also suggested that if there had been one more episode in the season, we would have been introduced to Lord Dunkin and Lady Gatorade”.

Both of Thrones‘ beverage-related goofs have been a pretty profound source of comedy in recent weeks, with an ever-growing number of memes and tweets on the subject. But for those who are actually involved with making the series, the attention brought onto that moment takes on a whole other context.

“The fascination with that, the divisive reaction to the finale, all of it is a testament to how much people were invested and engaged with the show,” HBO exec Casey Bloys recently argued. “Some people have very strong negative options and obviously some positive opinions. But I take all of this as a really great sign of what the show has been able to do to stay in the cultural conversation to have people passionately debate the characters and the storylines. That’s what you want a show to do.”

“So, I’m just going to let you in on a little Game of Thrones trivia,” series star Emilia Clarke said of the Starbucks cup goof. “We don’t drink Starbucks. So anyone who’s clucking around with a Starbucks cup is someone who is not a cast member. There’s no mocha-wocha-frappuccino anywhere.”

