Game of Thrones Showrunners Have Interesting Answer to If White Walkers Will Return

After the epic episode “The Long Night,” Game of Thrones fans were shocked to learn that the battle against the Army of the Dead has ended. When all seemed lost, Arya Stark leaped from the shadows and managed to deliver the killing blow to the Night King, destroying the White Walkers and their undead soldiers. And now the heroes are turning their attention to King’s Landing and Cersei Lannister.

But what if the threat of the Night King hasn’t been fully extinguished? That’s what Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss might have teased when asked about the White Walkers possibly returning. The two appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss the final season of HBO‘s epic.

Kimmel levied a lot of questions their way, and the two danced around spoilers by responding “it’s possible” or some variation with many of their answers. But when asked if we’re for sure done with the White Walkers, Benioff flat out refused to say much.

“We’re not going to answer that,” Benioff told Kimmel.

That non-answer might seem telling, but the cast has been open about their reactions to the Night King’s death — and it seems like the character won’t come back.

Arya actress Maisie Williams spoke about the scene and how shocked she was to learn that Jon Snow wasn’t the one to put the thread down.

“When we did the whole bit with Melisandre, I realized the whole scene with [the Red Woman] brings it back to everything I’ve been working for over these past 6 seasons — 4 if you think about it since [Arya] got to the House of Black and White,” Williams said to Entertainment Weekly. “It all comes down to this one very moment. It’s also unexpected and that’s what this show does. So then I was like, ‘F—k you Jon, I get it.’”

Even Jon Snow actor Kit Harington was surprised by the scene.

“I was surprised, I thought it was gonna be me!” Harington said. “But I like it. It gives Arya’s training a purpose to have an end goal. It’s much better how she does it the way she does it. I think it will frustrate some in the audience that Jon’s hunting the Night King and you’re expecting this epic fight and it never happens — that’s kind of Thrones. But it’s the right thing for the characters. There’s also something about it not being the person you expect. The young lady sticks it to the man.”

But just because the Night King might not return doesn’t mean The Long Night is over. There could be more supernatural threats lingering beyond the Wall…

We’ll find out more as the final season of Game of Thrones continues this Sunday on HBO.

