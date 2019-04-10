‘Game of Thrones’: Vegas Odds on Who Will Die First Revealed

The final season premiere of Game of Thrones is just a matter of days away, meaning time is running out for fans to speculate about what’s going to happen in this final batch of episodes. For those who are willing to put money on whether or not something will happen in Season 8, things may have just gotten a bit more interesting.

SafestBettingSites recently highlighted a MyBookie page regarding the new season, which has several different ongoing bets relating to Season 8. Among those is a bet about who will be the first to die in the season, with the results being all over the place.

According to their listing, Yara Greyjoy and Tormund Giantsbane could be most likely to die, with both being listed at +200 odds. Overall, the list isn’t too kind to House Greyjoy, with Euron Greyjoy (+300) and Theon Greyjoy (+400) both listed next.

From there, the possible odds jump quite a lot, to The Mountain being listed at +700 and Cersei Lannister and Beric Dondarrion both being listed at +1000. For a frame of reference, Jon Snow and Bran Stark top the overall list with +6600 and +5500, respectively.

If you’re being particularly adventurous, the website is also sharing odds on whether or not Bran is the Night King, and who will be the one to slay the now-iconic ice dragon.

If you’re not 100% positive as to who will die first in Thrones‘ final season – or what’s going to happen overall – no worries. Based off of comments from the show’s cast and crew, this last batch of episodes will take things into a pretty unexpected direction.

“The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us,” series star Kit Harington revealed in a previous interview. “Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so fucking tiring. We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, Right, I’m fucking sick of this. I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day – but I’m done.’”

“From the beginning, we’ve talked about how the show would end.” producer David Benioff recently explained. “A good story isn’t a good story if you have a bad ending. Of course we worry. It’s also part of the fun of any show that people love arguing about it. I loved the way David Chase ended The Sopranos [with its surprising cut to black]. I was one of those people who thought my TV had gone out. I got up and was checking the wires, unable to believe my cable had gone out in the most important moment of my favorite TV series. I think that was the best of all possible endings for that show. But a lot of people hated it. I’ve gotten into a lot of arguments with people about why that was a great ending, but people felt legitimately cheated and that’s their right to feel that way…Either way, it works for me.. Once it cuts to black nobody knows, and that’s what great about it. The only sad part is nobody can ever do that ending again.”

What do you think of Game of Thrones Vegas odds? Do they possibly mean bad things for your favorite character? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on April 14th on HBO.