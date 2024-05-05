The Boys: Gen V Will Not Recast Chance Perdomo's Role

Back in March the shocking news arrived that young actor Chance Perdomo, best known to some audiences for his role in The Boys spinoff Gen V, had tragically died in a motorcycle accident. In the wake of his death, the producers of Gen V confirmed that filming on the season 2 of the series, which was weeks away from beginning, would be delayed. Now, in a new statement, the team behind the Prime Video have confirmed that a tentative start date for the new episodes of Gen V has been settled on but also they've confirmed that Chance Perdomo's role of Andre Anderson will not be re-cast for the series.

"As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory," the statement from the Gen V producers released on X (formerly Twitter) reads. "We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season."

Chance Perdomo's role in Gen V season one was as Andre Anderson, one of the leads of the series with a major role in its plot. Best friends with Patrick Schwarzenegger's Golden Boy, Andre is the son of a notable supe and has the same powers as his famous father, metal manipulation.

A major plot point that Gen V will have to navigate leading into season 2 however is the cliffhanger that happened at the end of Gen V season 1, spoilers follow! Gen V concluded with Marie (Jaz Sinclair) waking up in a hospital room with no doors and no beds while seated next to Jordan, Emma, and Andre. It's very likely that this place they wake up in is some kind of mental prison and not an actual physical space, meaning the creators of Gen V may have an easier time of finding a way to respectfully pay tribute to Chance Perdomo without altering their plans too much for Gen V season two.

Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun Gen V, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Lizze Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor & Derek Luh, and Asa Germann anchor the cast of Gen V, which will saw some characters from The Boys appear including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

All eight episodes of The Boys: Gen V Season One are now streaming on Prime Video. The fourth season of The Boys will hit Prime Video later this summer.