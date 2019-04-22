TV Shows

‘Game of Thrones’: Tormund Reveals How He Got His Name and Fans Are Losing It

There was a lot to talk about during Sunday night’s new episode of Game of Thrones. Some important people had important conversations, Daenerys learned some life-changing information, Arya took what she wanted, and all of Winterfell prepared for a battle against the Night King. But no one is talking about that. Why? Well, it’s hard to focus on anything after watching Tormund Giantsbane completely defy expectations by telling the most absurd story he could possibly think of. Every second of it was insane.

In an effort to seemingly try and impress Brienne, Tormund told the story of how he came to be called Giantsbane, and it’s even crazier than anyone expected. Long story short: After killing a giant at age 10, Tormund climbed up into the bed of the giant’s wife. She thought Tormund to be her child so she proceeded to breastfeed him for an extended period of time. Tormund claimed that the giant’s breast milk is what made him so big and strong.

It was the most Tormund of moments, and fans on Twitter had a field day with memes, gifs, videos, and overall reactions to the story. This was quickly the talk of the town amongst the Game of Thrones faithful, and rightfully so.

Just because it doesn’t get much better than this, check out some of the best reactions to Tormund’s stellar Giantsbane story:

