‘Game of Thrones’: Tormund Reveals How He Got His Name and Fans Are Losing It

There was a lot to talk about during Sunday night’s new episode of Game of Thrones. Some important people had important conversations, Daenerys learned some life-changing information, Arya took what she wanted, and all of Winterfell prepared for a battle against the Night King. But no one is talking about that. Why? Well, it’s hard to focus on anything after watching Tormund Giantsbane completely defy expectations by telling the most absurd story he could possibly think of. Every second of it was insane.

In an effort to seemingly try and impress Brienne, Tormund told the story of how he came to be called Giantsbane, and it’s even crazier than anyone expected. Long story short: After killing a giant at age 10, Tormund climbed up into the bed of the giant’s wife. She thought Tormund to be her child so she proceeded to breastfeed him for an extended period of time. Tormund claimed that the giant’s breast milk is what made him so big and strong.

It was the most Tormund of moments, and fans on Twitter had a field day with memes, gifs, videos, and overall reactions to the story. This was quickly the talk of the town amongst the Game of Thrones faithful, and rightfully so.

Just because it doesn’t get much better than this, check out some of the best reactions to Tormund’s stellar Giantsbane story:

Down the Hatch

TFW you learn how Tormund earned the nickname “Giantsbane.” #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/fTnr0Oye1f — Josh Wigler (@roundhoward) April 22, 2019

Story Time

Tormund was like “wanna know why they call me giantsbane?” pic.twitter.com/dVfv6RRO5v — jess ✨ (@themockingjess) April 22, 2019

Weird Flex by OK

Everyone else when Tormund told the story about how he got his name #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Cn9QiiBsnh — Nikki (@NikkiCiri) April 22, 2019

This is A LOT

Nobody:



Tormund: tells story about how he killed a giant and pretended to be the widow’s baby #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/wXpH2V3mDw — Kathy Le (@kath_aye) April 22, 2019

Tormund’s a Beautiful Mess

Can we just take, like, 5 seconds to discuss why Tormund thinks “I killed a giant when I was 10 and suckled at a giant’s breast for three months!” is a sexy pickup line? I know some people are into Brienne/Tormund but I just want her to give him this look forever #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/MWViZYtVTc — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) April 22, 2019

Damn

Tormund climbing into bed with the giant’s wife:pic.twitter.com/5LtOZ1HYJf — blacklabel alchemist (@CalebMeansDog) April 22, 2019

It All Makes Sense Now

ME: almost falls asleep



MY BRAIN: Tormund is so attracted to Brienne because she’s tall and strong like that giantess who breastfed him when he was 10. — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) April 22, 2019

Ask if He Cares

#GameofThrones

The dead are coming to kill everyone…



Tormund : pic.twitter.com/q7p3MSmdRH — Lost Wizard 🐘 (@Mlle_Charlene_) April 22, 2019

Awkward…

#GameofThrones



Tormund: I killed a giant and suckled from his wife’s tits.



Everyone in the room:

pic.twitter.com/BrdQWq3LC5 — 𝓐𝓷 𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓵𝓵𝓮𝓬𝓽𝓾𝓪𝓵. (@SadzaWithSoul) April 22, 2019

Never Forget

#GameOfThrones



Reasons why Tormund likes Brienne



No one:



Tormund: pic.twitter.com/VrRS99wi4r — Everything, and nothing at once (@kulepenn) April 22, 2019

You Know Why They Call Me Giantsbane?