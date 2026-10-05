Jensen Ackles Pitched an Endgame Encore for Supernatural, & It Could Actually Bring Sam and Dean Back

Even with Supernatural being on the air for 15 years and just as many seasons, fans have continued to beg for some sort of reboot or revival with Jensen Ackles returning as Dean Winchester, Jared Padalecki returning as Sam Winchester, and Misha Collins returning as the angel Castiel, no doubt with myriad other returning cast members as well. While that might seem far-fetched for some shows or franchises, it’s never seemed that impossible or absurd for Supernatural. After all, year after year, the cast of the show continues to travel together internationally for Supernatural-specific conventions, which not only means they’ve always remained close but also suggests they remain very committed to these characters and their stories. The trouble is that the Supernatural saw both Dean and Sam die (decades apart), seemingly closing the door on any possible return.

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There have been myriad ideas pitched by cast members and fans alike regarding how a return could work anyway, with time travel being tossed out as an idea or the possibility that Dean, who died first by several decades, at least in terms of the final time each brother died, could be brought back down to Earth for a one-off mission with Sam. None of these ideas were bad by any stretch, but Jensen Ackles has just pitched a revival idea that is so much better than anything that’s been tossed out before. Specifically, speaking at one of the Creation Entertainment events, Ackles pitched what is an effectively Avengers: Endgame Encore-style change, wherein Jack (who is now basically God) appears in Heaven to Sam and Dean and tells them he needs to send them back. Would it be a massive retcon? Sure. But it’s also one that would absolutely work.

Jensen Ackles’ Supernatural Revival Idea Is Actually Perfect

If a network or streaming platform were to run with Ackles’ idea and bring Supernatural back, there would undoubtedly be those who would be frustrated and argue that fans and the cast need to let the show go (likely using the all-too-common refrain of “nobody wants this”). Despite that, it’s clear that there is an overwhelming push in this fanbase to bring the show back in some capacity, and the main cast members have consistently expressed an interest in doing so. If only based on that, it seems not just like a good idea but also like an inevitable one. Assuming that’s the case, then they at the very least need a solid idea to make it work—perhaps with a bit of suspension of disbelief mixed in—and Ackles’ has arguably been the best one presented to date.

For one, it is absolutely within Jack’s power to do something like that, and weirder things have unquestionably happened on the show. This would also offer a more substantial revival than just a one-off mission, which has frequently been suggested as well. In fact, it could be a full-blown return of the show. Granted, there would be other considerations, perhaps the most notable of which is the fact that Sam had an entire wife and child after Dean’s death and would certainly not want to change that. Where there’s a will, there’s a way, though, and it seems easy enough to navigate these larger questions.

Would you want to see Supernatural return for a revival, and if so, do you think Ackles’ pitch is the best so far? Share your thoughts below.