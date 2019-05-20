Here’s Who Dies in Game of Thrones Series Finale

HBO’s Game of Thrones has officially come to an end, and the series finale was as shocking and controversial as the series as a whole has been for the last eight seasons. Because this is Game of Thrones, we couldn’t end the story without a least one more round of gut-punching character deaths – and this final episode didn’t disappoint on that front!

Below you’ll find the breakdown of who dies in the Game of Thrones series finale – but obviously there are Massive Spoilers that follow – so read at your own risk!

Videos by ComicBook.com

*

Golden Crypt

The first big death in the finale episode wasn’t technically one that actually occurred in the episode. The first part of the finale sees Jon Snow, Tyrion and other members of Daenerys Targaryen war council sifting through the rubble of King’s Landing. During that search, Tyrion discovers his brother Jaime Lannister’s golden hand, and after additional searching, it’s confirmed that both Cersei and Jaime Lannister are indeed dead, after being caught in the collapse of the Red Keep. It’s not really a shock meant for the finale, but rather a heady emotional moment meant for Tyrion – but for fans who were holding on to the conspiracy theories that the Lannisters couldn’t have possibly died that way – sorry, indeed they did. Not only do the Lannister siblings get confirmed as dead: Daenerys has Grey Worm slaughter the surviving Lannister soldiers in cold blood.

The Queen is Dead

The biggest moment of the Game of Thrones finale that viewers will be raging about and debating for years to come, is no doubt the death of Daenerys Targaryen at the hands of her lover, Jon Snow. After the Seige of King’s Landing, Tyrion is thrown in jail by Dany for aiding Jaime Lannister’s escape. Tyrion tries to convince Jon to turn on Dany, citing her actions in King’s Landing as a sign of what kind of ruler she will be for Westeros – as well as the fact that the Stark family’s (read: Sansa and Arya) challenge to her rule will certainly lead to conflict – as will Jon’s true Targaryen heritage.

Tyrion’s points are enough to finally convince Jon of the inevitable conflict between him and Daenerys, and he makes a heavy choice. Jon tries once more to convince Dany to abandon the path she’s on – but Dany still sees herself as a liberator of the oppressed, and refuses to change course. Jon pretends to understand her feelings, and when he’s close enough, he pulls his dagger and fatally stabs Daenerys. When she’s dead, her dragon Drogon comes to her side, melts the Iron Throne and carries Dany’s lifeless body away.

What did you think of the Game of Thrones finale? Let us know in the comments!

Game of Thrones is now over, but a Prequel series is currently in production at HBO.