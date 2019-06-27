HBO Reveals Which Game of Thrones Cast Members Are Going to Final Comic-Con Panel

Game of Thrones ended its run in infamy, as season 8 managed to divide fans and spark all sorts of controversy as it brought the acclaimed HBO series to an end. From the way the character arcs were brought to a close, to the some silly mistakes that slipped by the editors, fans had a lot of complain about – and are still doing so.

Well, HBO is either a glutton for punishment or a place of very high hopes and optimism, because the network has decided to bring Game of Thrones to San Diego Comic-Con 2019 for a final panel – and now we know which members of the cast will be coming to face the crowd at SDCC!

The panel will be held in Hall H at 5:30 on Friday July 19th. Here’s the official list of who will be representing Game of Thrones at Comic-Con:

Grey Worm

Grey Worm actor Jacob Anderson (who has gone on to launch a successful music career) will be attending. Can’t wait to hear his defense of Grey Worm’s slaughter at the Fall of King’s Landing…

Samwell Tarly

Actor John Bradley is a fan-fav as Sam Tarly, and is probably one of the few cast members immune to the final season hate wave.

Jaime Lannister

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has been one of the biggest stars of the show, since its pilot first aired. Fans have had a lot to say about the unceremonious end to Jaime Lannister’s story – and likely have more to say to him in person.

Davos Seaworth

Liam Cunningham’s Davos has been like the Hawkeye of Game of Thrones, and he’s definitely got the wit and courage to face this SDCC crowd.

Missandei

Nathalie Emmanuel has gone on to become a bigger star in franchises like Fast & Furious, and fans probably have a lot of grieving to do for/with her, after controversial end to Missandei’s story in the show.

Ser Jorah Mormont

He might’ve been the ultimate friendzone loser in Game of Thrones, but actor Iain Glen will walk into that SDCC panel with the armor of having been cast as DC Universe’s new Batman!

Varys

Actor Conleth Hill has been very outspoken about his disappointments with the final season of Game of Thrones and the end of Lord Varys’ arc, so it’s interesting that HBO is wheeling him out before the Hall H crowd for more commentary.

Arya Stark

If there is one Game of Thrones cast member who can walk out and own that entire panel, it’s no doubt Maisie Williams. Doesn’t hurt that she also had the season’s most buzzed-about and celebrated moment (R.I.P. Night King).

Bran Stark

The king himself, actor Hempstead Wright, will no doubt have to defend Bran Stark’s claim of the throne against the popular fan theory that mystically-powered boy schemed his way to ultimate victory.

The Showrunners

In what is probably going to be the testiest part of the entire panel (judging by Comic-Cons past), Game of Thrones showrunner David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will be in attendance.

If that wasn’t enough potential controversy, series director Miguel Sapochnik (architect of the hard-to-see Battle of Winterfell) will also be on the panel. Can’t see that Q&A going of the rails… not at all…

