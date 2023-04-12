Game of Thrones Prequel Series 'Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight' In Development at HBO

A new Game of Thrones prequel series (currently) titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, is in development at HBO. Based on Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg books, The Hedge Knight is described as being set "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, where two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

It's reported that George R.R. Martin will write and executive producedd The Hedge Knight series, along with House of the Dragon writer and showrunner Ryan Condal, HotD executive producer Ira Parker and Got/HotD executive producer Vince Gerardis. The Hedge Knight books Martin wrote about Dunk and Egg include The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003), and The Mystery Knight (2010). All three were collected into one 2015 volume called A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Who Is The Hedge Knight?

In Game of Thrones lore, a Hedge Knight is much like a Samurai ronin: a masterless warrior wandering the countryside. One of the most famous hedge knights of legend was Ser Duncan the Tall (or "Dunk"). Dunk famously traveled the Seven Kingdoms and had many adventures with a young Prince Aegon V Targaryen, who served as Duncan's squire under the nickname "Egg."

With the story taking place just 90 years before Game of Thrones, there are many significant connections that can (and will) be drawn between A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the preceding events of House of the Dragon, and the events that follow in Game of Thrones. This new series may be exploring Aegon V in his youth, but the Targaryen's story also touches his older brother, Aemon Targaryen, the man who passed on the Iron Throne to serve the Night's Watch and help Jon Snow reach his true Targaryen identity and destiny. Aegon and Aemon also existed at a time when the mess of House of the Dragon's civil conflict "The Dance of Dragons" was finally settling out, and it seemed that stability in the Targaryen reign was assured – until it wasn't.

How Many Game of Thrones Spinoffs Are There?

Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight is the third Game of Thrones prequel series that HBO has announced as being in active development – although only one project (House of the Dragon) has actually made it to the screen. A series based on The Long Night was filmed but scrapped; rumors have also swirled that a House of the Dragon prequel about Aegon the Conqueror is in 'heaving consideration' at HBO. A Game of Thornes sequel series following Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen was also announced but hasn't seen much traction.

