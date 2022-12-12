Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Teases Jon Snow Sequel Series

The first official Game of Thrones fan convention has been in full swing this weekend in Los Angeles with many stars from both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon in attendance. Yesterday, HBO released a new recap video about Jon Snow, the character played by Kit Harington throughout Game of Thrones' entire run. Harington is attending the con, so many fans suspected that he would officially announce the Jon Snow spinoff series that was revealed to be in development earlier this year. But while Harington did not officially announce his return to the role, his comments about the series finale raised some eyebrows.

"I think if you asked him, he would've felt he got off lightly. At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he's preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He's done," said Harington (via EW). "The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.

"He's gotta go back up to the place with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed Dany, and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly, and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma, and that, that's interesting," Harington added. "So I think where we leave him at the end of the show, there's always this feeling of like... I think we wanted some kind of little smile that things are okay. He's not okay," he said.

Harington said back in 2020 that he was done playing characters like Jon Snow. In an interview with The Telegraph (via Uproxx), Harington spoke about how he feels that men have an emotional "blockage" which isn't something he wants to keep portraying in his work.

"I feel that emotionally men have a problem, a blockage, and that blockage has come from the Second World War, passed down from grandfather to father to son," Harington said. "We do not speak about how we feel because it shows weakness, because it is not masculine. Having portrayed a man who was silent, who was heroic, I feel going forward that is a role I don't want to play anymore. It is not a masculine role that the world needs to see much more of."

Who Developed the Jon Snow Spinoff?

During an interview with Variety earlier this year, Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) not only confirmed that the Jon Snow series was in development, but that Harington was developing the show himself. "He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It's happening," Clarke told the trade. "It's been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."

Has Kit Harington Seen House of the Dragon?

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Harington was asked about the Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon. At the time, he admitted he was a few episodes behind, but he did call the show "brilliant" and said that he has enjoyed how the creative team chose to continue the franchise's story.

"You know, I've fallen off a bit – not because I'm not enjoying it – but just been very busy. But I'm gonna catch up," Harington said. "I'm sort of halfway through the season. I need to watch the second half, so I'm gonna try and avoid any kind of spoilers. I mean, it's great. They've done a brilliant job with it. I'm really impressed with that show and how they've continued it."