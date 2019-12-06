Game of Thrones: The Winds of Winter Website Domain Has Fans Freaking Out

Game of Thrones the TV series is now over, but the story of Westeros and war between the Starks, Lannisters, Targaryen and the undead White Walkers has yet concluded on the book page. Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin still has two final novels in the series to release, before the story is done – and fans have been waiting no less than eight years for sixth and penultimate book, The Winds of Winter, to arrive. Well, fans now have a new reason to hope, as the official Website domain for The Winds of Winter has been has changed ownership, and looks to be gearing up for actual use. In addition, Martin’s official blog has all seen updates to its “Next Publication” section in the last week.

So, does this mean that A Song of Ice and Fire: The Winds of Winter is finally about to arrive? Well, Game of Thrones fans are certainly beginning to get hyped that it could be! Scroll below to see what Game of Thrones are saying about this latest tease that Winds of Winter is coming (pun):

The fact that a company acquired this domain is updating its IP address and DNS record actually does count as a signal that something is about to be done with it. Promoting The Winds of Winter’s release and sales are pretty much the sole purpose for that.

Fans are about to start staking out their favorite bookstores / eBook stores looking for that new Game of Thrones to drop! Now whether it actually will drop is another story entirely…

Given the title Winds of Winter and how often “winter” is mentioned in the story, you better prepare for at least of year of these (and so many other) Game of Thrones memes to be flooding your timeline.

The counter-theory to Winds of Winter finally arriving is that someone bought the domain in order to drum up hype for their Game of Thrones fan site, and/or troll George R.R. Martin and his fans.

If this doesn’t actually lead to Winds of Winter’s release, Martin might as well pack it in and give up. Seriously. Eight Years, bro?

Game of Thrones: The Winds of Winter may or may not be arriving soon.