Gen V Episode 4 Ending Leaves The Boys Fans Confused, "What the F--k Was That?"
Gen V's new episode has fans wondering what just happened. Spoiler Free
Prime Video has released the fourth episode of Gen V on their streaming platform, and The Boys fans are confused. The new episode of Gen V has an ending that already has viewers wondering what the hell just happened, and we can't blame them. While it seems like Gen V is headed for a big dramatic moment with episode 4, everything cuts to black in the middle of a character's major line of dialogue. After a brief second of darkness, the show fades up on two characters in bed together, with no dialogue, leading to...credits... and confusion. Gen V doesn't even include a promo for next week's episode, leaving fans totally bewildered.
"Someone needs to explain that gen v ending right now because huh??" one X (formerly Twitter) user posted on social media. "The ending to Gen v episode 4 was a little weird am I the only one confused" said another (trust us, you aren't).Yet another user even tweeted a clip from The Bear wherein Jeremy Allen White is screaming at another character, "Are you f--king with me? Why are you f--king with me??"
Users even replied to the actual Gen V account about the episode's conclusion. "pls explain that ending bestie i feel like an idiot i am SO confused," one said in reply, with another chiming in to add: "I went back 15 seconds 3 different times, I thought my wifi was acting up." You can see the range of reactions to Gen V's episode 4 ending below.
While it's totally unclear what was going on at the end of Gen V episode 4, what is certain is that it was intentional. Gen V's first three episodes introduced a weird conspiracy with an underground hospital called The Woods, and if things are getting covered up all over campus, this sequence almost certainly alludes to that in some way.
But for real
prevnext
Someone needs to explain that gen v ending right now because huh??? #genv— ♡ simone ♡ (@simons_089) October 6, 2023
....What?
prevnext
that ending???? #genv pic.twitter.com/q9Z40qxrOE— sam 👽 – GEN V! (@jaznewz) October 6, 2023
Yes, Chef
prevnext
GEN V WHAT THE FUCK WAS THAT GLITCH ASS ENDING HUUUUUHHHHH????!!!! #GenV pic.twitter.com/EnGPGYieAA— john (@hoodieboogy) October 6, 2023
Truly unheard of
prevnext
what the fuck was that ending to episode 4 of gen v?— MKSongbird (@MKSongbird) October 6, 2023
No teaser!
prevnext
Wtf was up with that gen v ending to episode 4? It just cut mid scene and they were in bed. Not even a teaser for next episode or anything— CrashingCoyote (@CrashingCoyote) October 6, 2023
Wish we knew
prevnext
Can someone please just telling me what the ending of this gen v episode means.— J Camp (@jcampkystiel) October 6, 2023
Some liked it!
prev
Thanks to Gen V I'll know what an exploding dick looks like that..... But episode 4 was absolutely wild!! Lizzie Broadway is the MVP of the show. TEK KNIGHT MAKES HIS APPEARANCE FROM THE COMICS!!!!! So much secrecy going I fucking love this show. The ending as well!!! #GenV— The Blue Panther (@posaidwhat) October 6, 2023