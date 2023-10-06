Gen V Episode 4 Ending Leaves The Boys Fans Confused, "What the F--k Was That?"

Gen V's new episode has fans wondering what just happened. Spoiler Free

By Spencer Perry

Prime Video has released the fourth episode of Gen V on their streaming platform, and The Boys fans are confused. The new episode of Gen V has an ending that already has viewers wondering what the hell just happened, and we can't blame them. While it seems like Gen V is headed for a big dramatic moment with episode 4, everything cuts to black in the middle of a character's major line of dialogue. After a brief second of darkness, the show fades up on two characters in bed together, with no dialogue, leading to...credits... and confusion. Gen V doesn't even include a promo for next week's episode, leaving fans totally bewildered. 

"Someone needs to explain that gen v ending right now because huh??" one X (formerly Twitter) user posted on social media. "The ending to Gen v episode 4 was a little weird am I the only one confused" said another (trust us, you aren't).Yet another user even tweeted a clip from The Bear wherein Jeremy Allen White is screaming at another character, "Are you f--king with me? Why are  you f--king with me??" 

Users even replied to the actual Gen V account about the episode's conclusion. "pls explain that ending bestie i feel like an idiot i am SO confused," one said in reply, with another chiming in to add: "I went back 15 seconds 3 different times, I thought my wifi was acting up." You can see the range of reactions to Gen V's episode 4 ending below.

While it's totally unclear what was going on at the end of Gen V episode 4, what is certain is that it was intentional. Gen V's first three episodes introduced a weird conspiracy with an underground hospital called The Woods, and if things are getting covered up all over campus, this sequence almost certainly alludes to that in some way.

