Gen V Just Had the Grossest Scene in The Boys History

Before the premiere of Gen V fans of The Boys were wondering if it would be able to keep up with the flagship Prime Video series. Would Gen V be as violent as The Boys? As subversive? Executive Producers for both The Boys and Gen V were quick to let everyone know they had nothing to worry about, and the first three episodes proved them right. Episode 4 of Gen V however appears to have raised the bar not only for itself, but The Boys too. Gen V contains a scene not only gross, but we can barely describe it in safe terms. Potential spoilers for Gen V follow!

Without going into detail about the circumstances just yet, Gen V episode 4 features a character's penis engorging and then exploding. The full effect is seen on camera, and it easily outdoes any gore effect seen in The Boys' first three seasons. Sure The Boys finally showed us Herogasm in season 3, but even everything that went down in that episode doesn't compare to the explosive viscera Gen V offers, forcing every guy in the audience to wince.

How many episodes will Gen V have?

Like the flagship series The Boys, Gen V's first season will consist of eight episodes. The first three episodes of Gen V premiered on Prime Video this week, meaning five are left in the show's first batch. One new episode of Gen V will premiere weekly on Prime Video until season finale in November. As Prime Video subscribers know though, new shows on the streaming platform actually premiere at 8 PM ET the Thursday night before, so Gen V episode 4 will premiere at 8 PM ET on Thursday, October 5.

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg.