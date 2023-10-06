Gen V Just Introduced The Boys Version of Batman

Since its inception as a comic book, The Boys has always been overly meta with both its stories and characters. You have Homelander, a nod to the likes of Superman, Sentry, Gladiator, and any other number of indestructible superheroes. Then you have Queen Maeve and a comparison to Wonder Woman and Power Princes, The Deep and Namor/Aquaman, and A-Train opposite The Flash and Quicksilver. Now, The Boys: Gen V has brought the comic's version of Batman to the fold. Light spoilers for the latest episode of The Boys: Gen V are up ahead, so you may want to proceed with caution if you wish to not be spoiled.

In the fourth episode of Gen V, "The Whole Truth," Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) makes his live-action debut. In the series, he travels to the campus of Godolkin University to film an episode of his investigative journalism series The Whole Truth with Tek Knight. Though he doesn't use his trademark Iron Man-inspired suit at any point in the episode, his skills as the World's Greatest Detective can be seen throughout the episode.

It's an exceptionally comic-accurate portrayal of the character, all the way down to his desire to have sexual relations with inanimate objects.

What is Gen V About?

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

The first four episodes of The Boys: Gen V are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes of the series will be released on the service every Friday.