The Boys: Gen V Episode 4 Recap With Spoilers - "The Whole Truth"

The fourth episode of The Boys: Gen V has some of the franchise's most what-the-h*ck moments.

The first three episodes of The Boys: Gen V had plenty of surprising moments, but none of them compare to the fourth episode of the series, the appropriately titled "The Whole Truth." In the show, viewers are introduced to another character of the comic book source material, one that causes Marie (Jaz Sinclair) to spill the details on what's been going on at Godolkin University. Not only that, but there are exploding body parts, giant superheroes, and a whole lot more.

As you might expect, full spoilers are up ahead. Proceed with caution if you've yet to see the latest episode of The Boys: Gen V, "The Whole Truth!"

A camera zooms through the ear canal of the security guard that Emma killed as Indira and a doctor from The Woods examine the body. It's apparent they don't know that Emma was in the room. She looks out into the hallway and we see a gruesome scene of dead security guards ripped to bits and pieces—Sam killed them. Indira warns her helper that they need figure out where Sam is otherwise Vought will kill them.

Title card.

Marie, Andre, Jordan, and Cate are looking for Sam and Emma when their phones go off; the new rankings have been released. Andrea is ranked #1, Marie is ranked #2, and Jordan is still ranked at #5. The find a tracker, but nothing else.

Emma and Sam are hiding at a drive-in theater. Emma is quick to express sadness at killing somebody, but Sam talks her down. Sam rushes around to look for a phone to call Luke, and Emma reveals that she lied about Luke being alive, filling him in on the details of his suicide.

We see an ad for Vought+'s The Whole Truth with Tek Knight, a 20/20 style docuseries investigating the death of Golden Boy. After a blooper, it's clear Tek Knight doesn't take the subject matter seriously.

Indira finds Tek in her office and we find out that the two are at odds. In a quick montage, we see that Tek Knight is a master investigator, telling Indira he's investigating Golden Boy's death because it's a trending topic on social media. Indira expresses concern at his presence on campus.

Back at the dorms, Andre tells Cate that he his father knows about The Woods.

Marie approaches Rufus, a psychic student, and asks him to help Marie find her sister. Marie hands an old toy of her sisters over and Rufus pretends to be searching for Marie's sister, only he manages to knock Marie out and take her back to his dorm room. There, Jordan arrives just in time to save Marie from being assaulted by Rufus, but not soon enough to stop Marie from exploding Rufus'....business.

Tek Knight is interviewing Andre and Polarity on tape. In a montage, Tek also interviews Jordan and Cate. Back to Andre, Tek Knight smells something in the air and asks Andre how long he and Cate have been intimate. Andre gets upset and leaves the interview.

At the drive-in, Emma has returned to her normal size. Sam jokes with her to make her feel better about her powers. After Sam reveals Luke was all he had, she reassures him she's not going anywhere. After a tension-filled moment where the two nearly kiss, Sam hurriedly gets up and avoids her.

Marie walks into Superhero Branding class and is promptly stopped by Indira, who quickly asks her about Emma. Knowing that Emma can get small, Indira inquires about her whereabouts but Maria plays dumb.

Tek Knight arrives to class as the guest lecturer and chooses Marie as the subject of an interview. During the questioning about Luke's death, Tek Knight shows off more of his skillset, revealing he's able to quickly notice Marie's eyes dilating and increased heart rate. Marie grows frustrated with Tek Knight's line of questioning and reveals Jordan Li is the one who stopped Golden boy from doing more damage across campus.

After class, Indira warns Tek she insisted he stay away from questioning any of the students in the Top 5. Tek then says he's going to pin the death of Golden Boy onto her, revealing he knows that Same has managed to escape from The Woods.

During a manic episode, Jason Ritter—playing a fictionalized version of himself—can be seen on an episode of Avenue V. It's here Ritter and a puppet version of The Deep convince Sam that he needs to kill The Woods' Doctor Cardosa. Emma brings him to, but a frantic Sam leaves from their drive-in hideout and uses his powers to jump away.

On campus, Andre uses his powers to crush the statue of his father.

In their dorm room, Marie and Jordan fight over their differences. Marie's worried she'll be expelled and Jordan calms her down. The two start making out but Emma rushes in and interrupts them, telling the two Sam's going after Dr. Cardosa.

Indira convinces Tek Knight to meet her out in the middle of nowhere. She reveals she knows he has a brain tumor, she also blackmails him with videos of him having sex with many various objects, including a vacuum cleaner, a construction cone, and the hole of a car's gas tank. She convinces him to finish filming and leave campus.

Dr. Cardosa arrives home and finds Sam holding his family hostage. Sam is stopped by Andre, who throws Cardosa's fridge against the intruder. Sam then realizes Emma is working with Andre, Marie, and Jordan and a massive fight breaks out. Emma reveals she can grow larger if she continues to eat, allowing herself to become a giant and stop Sam.

As Marie tries to talk to the group, things cut out and we see Marie and Jordan in bed.

Roll credits.

(For fans confused by this scene, recall when Marie met Rufus and he used his powers on her. The scenes share some similarities, so despite Rufus' injury, it seems likely that he's involved in that abrupt ending.

The first four episodes of The Boys: Gen V are now streaming on Prime Video. New episodes of the series will be released on the service every Thursday.