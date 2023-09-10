Gen V Star Asked The Boys' Jack Quaid For Some Oddly Specific Advice

The Boys spinoff, Gen V, is coming to Prime Video this month, taking audiences to the Godolkin University School of Crimefighting and introducing a new group of young supes each with their own unique and sometimes terrifying powers. Like The Boys before it, Gen V is set to be brutal and bloody something that prompted star Lizze Broadway, who plays Emma Shaw in the upcoming series, to ask The Boys star Jack Quaid for an oddly specific bit of advice: how to get the fake blood off. And as it turns out, Quaid had a tried-and-true remedy.

"I was like, 'How do you get the blood off?'" Broadway told Entertainment Weekly. "He's like, 'Shaving cream and Dawn soap will be your best friend.' Shaving cream is the only thing that gets it off!"

What Is Gen V About?

From the world of The Boys comes Gen V. Young, aspiring heroes have their physical and moral boundaries put to the test while competing for Godolkin University's highly coveted top ranking. When the university's dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become. The cast of the series also includes Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn.

"In general, if you're making an R-rated thing, they let you do whatever the f-ck you want, unless there's some real legal thing that they think you might be bumping against," producer Seth Rogen explained in an interview earlier this year. "With The Boys, maybe it requires one extra five-minutes phone call, where they're like, 'Really?', and you're like, 'Really.' There are other things you're on hours of phone calls about that are so much less interesting than that."

Will Stars of The Boys Appear in Gen V?

There will definitely be cameos from The Boys in Gen V, such as Jessie T. Usher's A-Train and it was recently confirmed that Chace Crawford, who plays The Deep, will also appear as The Deep in a cameo for the upcoming spinoff as well. The series will also connect to The Boys in other ways. According to Vernon Sanderes, Head of Television at Amazon Studios, Gen V definitely connects to The Boys as well as has some Easter eggs as well.

"The young ensemble [is] fantastic," Sanders revealed. "We have connections to The Boys universe and cast sort of peppered carefully throughout the season. So, there are lots of Easter eggs that I think fans will love. And it's a great combination of social commentary, blood, there's lots of blood, a really cool mystery. And I think people will be surprised as they come into the show, and the show evolves, the implications that Gen V has on The Boys. The two shows have some really interesting connections. So, I'm probably saying more than I should, but I'm really excited. We're thrilled with the results."

The first three seasons of The Boys, along with its animated spinoff Diabolical, are now streaming on Amazon Prime video. Gen V will premiere on September 29th.