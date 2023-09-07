Gen V Cast: Here's Who Stars in The Boys Spinoff

Amazon Prime Video is getting ready to release its first live-action The Boys spinoff that will star Jaz Sinclair, and fans are excited to see what will happen in the series. From everything we've seen in the Gen V trailers, The Boys spinoff looks like another wild series that will push the live-action boundaries of a comic book adaptation. Not much is known about Gen V, but there will be appearances from some characters from The Boys. People have wanted to know who is in Gen V, and we got the answers.

Who will star in Gen V?

Gen V will star Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdamo, Lizzie Broadway, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Shelley Conn, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Clancy Brown with an appearance by Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

What will happen in Gen V?

Seth Rogen, who executive produces The Boys, previously hinted that the look and feel of Gen V will most certianly echo that of the original show it's based on.

"Gen V has some really crazy shit in it. The fact that they're in college, they're a little younger, makes it more shocking maybe," Rogen said.

"In general, if you're making an R-rated thing, they let you do whatever the fuck you want, unless there's some real legal thing that they think you might be bumping against," Rogen revealed. "With The Boys, maybe it requires one extra five-minutes phone call, where they're like, 'Really?', and you're like, 'Really.' There are other things you're on hours of phone calls about that are so much less interesting than that."

The first trailer for Gen V unveiled that Jessie T. Usher's A-Train will show up in the spinoff, confirming The Boys writer Eric Kripke's previous suggestions Gen V and The Boys are going to crossover.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity," Kripke says. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on The Boys and the spinoff Gen V as we learn it.

What do you think about The Boys spinoff Gen Z? Are you excited to see the series when it arrives on Amazon Prime Video? Let us know in the comments below or by hitting up our writer @NateBrail on Twitter!