The Boys: Amazon Addresses Plans for Even More Spinoffs

Amazon Prime Video is getting ready to release its first live-action The Boys spinoff with the upcoming Gen V, and fans are excited to see what will go down in the series. Gen V is the second spinoff from The Boys universe, with the first being the animated series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, and from everything we've seen in the trailers, it looks like it will fit right into what has come before it. There have been some questions about if there will be any more spin-offs set in The Boys Universe, and now Amazon is revealing what will come next. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios, Vernon Sanders, discussed if there were any plans for more spinoffs.

"I will say this: Eric [Kripke] has had a vision for what this all leads to for years now, and we've been in an ongoing conversation about what comes next," Sanders revealed. "So, it's probably premature to talk about that beyond saying we believe in Eric, and if Eric is interested in continuing the story, we'll be the first ones in line to really work with him on what that is. But right now we're super focused on Gen V and an amazing season 4 of The Boys, which I think is going to blow fans away."

"I think Seth and Evan and Eric are genuinely interested in it. I think we've been probably the ones who've been wanting to be careful not to over expose. So, once we committed to Gen V, we really wanted that to be the next thing out. And once we have it out and get a chance to see how everyone's reacting to it, we can start talking about, like I said, what comes next." Sanders added about Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

What is Gen V About?

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

