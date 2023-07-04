Seth Rogen Reveals Why The Boys Spinoff Gen V Is More Shocking

Is it possible for Gen V, the upcoming spinoff of The Boys, to be even more shocking than its predecessor? According to producer Seth Rogen, absolutely. The R-rated The Boys was an instant hit with Prime Video subscribers. The show is based on the comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and features a world of out-of-control Supes, aka people with superpowers. There have been some out-of-control moments throughout the first three seasons of The Boys, including Termite's embiggening and the infamous Herogasm, but Rogen promises that Gen V will have even more shocking content.

Seth Rogen told Empire how The Boys: Gen V will leave fans shocked at how it surpasses what's already happened in The Boys. "Gen V has some really crazy shit in it. The fact that they're in college, they're a little younger, makes it more shocking maybe," Rogen said.

"In general, if you're making an R-rated thing, they let you do whatever the fuck you want, unless there's some real legal thing that they think you might be bumping against," Rogen added. "With The Boys, maybe it requires one extra five-minutes phone call, where they're like, 'Really?', and you're like, 'Really.' There are other things you're on hours of phone calls about that are so much less interesting than that."

What Is Amazon Prime Video's The Boys Spinoff Gen V About?

The official description for Gen V reads, "Set at America's only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), Gen V explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school's top ranking."

As Seth Rogen mentioned in his Empire interview, the fact that Gen V takes place on a college campus and the Supes are generally younger than The Boys cast only increases the amount of chaos they get into. Gen V features the cast of Lizze Broadway, Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, and Shelley Conn.

"We're writing furiously," The Boys creator Eric Kripke, who executive produces the spinoff series, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in an interview last year. "I think it's coming along really great. It's exciting in that sort of perverted Marvel way — in the way that different Marvel projects are very different: One's a thriller, one's a comedy. This feels like that, too, but with a ton more d-ck jokes."

Gen V will premiere later this year on Prime Video.