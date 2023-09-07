Gen V Will Introduce The Boys Version of Batman

The Boys is finally getting its first live-action spinoff with the upcoming Gen V series, and fans are super excited to see what will unfold in the series. From everything we've seen in the trailers, Gen V looks like the perfect addition to The Boys universe, and it will see the return of some of the original series stars. But, other than that, Gen V will see the introduction to a Batman parody called the Tek Knight. According to Entertainment Weekly, Derek Wilson will star as the Tek Knight in Gen V, making his first appearance after being mentioned in The Boys numerous times. Plot details surrounding the Tek Knight's appearance are being kept under wraps.

Who is the Tek Knight?

Fandom describes the Tek Knight as follows, "Robert Vernon, better known as Tek-Knight, is a mentioned character in Season One, Two and Three of the Amazon series The Boys, and he is set to make a physical appearance in Season Four. He is a superhero known for his suit of high-tech armor and for being the mentee of his sidekick, Laddio."

You can check out the image of Derek Wilson as the Tek Knight below.

(Photo: Brooke Palmer/ Prime Video)

What is Gen V About?

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

