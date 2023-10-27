Gen V Episode 7 Includes Major The Boys Cameo

Gen V is a part of a shared cinematic universe, there's no denying that. Though the series has featured brief cameos by select members of The Seven, the latest episode of the Prime Video hit featured a surprise cameo that came completely out of left field. Full spoilers up ahead for Gen V Episode 7, "Sick." Proceed with caution if you've yet to catch yourself up with the series!

Grace Mallory tends to pop up when you least expect it, and that much is the case with Gen V. In the show's seventh episode, Mallory appears after being called upon by Indira Shetty. Ecstatic that The Woods was able to use supe DNA to concoct a virus that could kill any superable person it came in contact with, Shetty reaches out to see if Mallory and the CIA would have any use from it.

Though Mallory has been depicted as a staunch anti-supe advocate, she's appalled at what she's learned from Shetty. She wants nothing to do with the virus, even going the length to tell Shetty her plans are nothing short of genocide.

As you might expect from a character such as Mallory that continuously operates in the shadows, it's revealed quickly after their chat that she has someone keeping watch on Shetty and her actions.

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

The first seven episodes of The Boys: Gen V are now streaming on Prime Video. The Gen V Season One finale will be released on November 2nd.