Gen V Reveals Major Connection to The Boys Season One

Throughout the first six episodes of Gen V, there was never any question the series was set in the same continuity as The Boys. The latest episode of the show, however, took things up a notch by revealing an undeniably large connection to the first season of its predecessor. Full spoilers up ahead for The Boys: Gen V Episode 7. You'll be spoiled if you have yet to catch up!

Viewers finally received the motivation behind Indira Shetty's stint orchestrating the happenings of The Woods. As it turns out, she's looking for vengeance against supes because her husband and daughter were on Transoceanic Flight 37. If you think back to the first season of The Boys, the crash of Transoceanic Flight 37 was one of Homelander's earliest villainous moments as he refused to save the hijacked plane from crashing.

Despite Queen Maeve trying to convince him to at least save two of the children aboard, Homelander refused in fear of the children telling people Homelander didn't care to actually save the plane. Because Shetty's husband and daughter were killed in the crash, she's made it her life's work to do what she can to rid the world of superabled people, hence the creation of the virus that has the power to kill supes.

Gen V is the first live-action spinoff of The Boys, the hit Prime Video series based on the Dynamite Comics series. Set in Godolkin University, originally a parody of Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from Marvel's X-Men comics, the series is described as "Hunger Games" at a college and the cutthroat world of young supes trying their best to get on one of Vought's super teams, including The Seven. Former Marvel's Agent Carter showrunners Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters showrun the new series, which is executive produced by The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke and Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg. Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, and Lizze Broadway lead the new cast of Gen V, which will also see some characters from The Boys make an appearance including Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Colby Minifie as Vought's Ashley Barrett, and P.J. Byrne as director Adam Bourke.

The first seven episodes of The Boys: Gen V are now streaming on Prime Video. The Gen V Season One finale will be released on November 2nd.