Ghosts Reveals Hilarious Blooper Reel for Season 1 at Comic-Con 2022

Straight from the show's panel at San Diego Comic-Con, CBS' original hit Ghosts has debuted a hilarious gag reel for the show's first season. Series writer and executive producer Joe Wiseman also confirmed at the panel that in season two, "we're going to learn a little bit more" about the backstory for each of the ghosts that appear. Wiseman teased the life and then death of Danielle Pinnock's Alberta, the Prohibition-era jazz singer, teasing that "some suspects" in her death will also be revealed. He also noted that each ghost has their own

"The B&B will be open, so we have guests, finally," star Rose McIver revealed to Entertainment Weekly about Ghosts season 2. "Obviously, it's not smooth sailing… and we have eight surprise inhabitants of the place." Speaking on the panel the cast and crew were asked who they would like to see appear on the show in a guest role, either as a living or dead character naturally. Actress Rebecca Wisocky had the best suggestion, noting to the panel: "We would love to be visited by the cast of the original (series)," referring to the BBC original version of Ghosts.

This JUST premiered at #SDCC2022, but you know we had to share these bloopers from #GhostsCBS Season One with our Ghosties! #SummerOfGhosts pic.twitter.com/EFOWOQqv47 — Ghosts (@GhostsCBS) July 21, 2022

The panel for Ghosts may be over but a an official interactive activation for the series will be available for hte rest of the convention. As part of CBS's "Summer of Ghosts" immersive marketing campaign honoring the "recently departed" first season and its upcoming sophomore season this fall, Ghosts will show up in San Diego with Pinecone Trooper Pete's "Friend Zone," an activation with a campsite feel in honor of scout leader ghost Pete, whose unfortunate archery accident left him with an arrow through his neck for eternity. The activation will be set up at the Interactive Zone at Petco Park from July 21-24, and will feature a "scare-free" archery activation – but nothing is what it seems at this campsite setup on 'the lawn' of The Woodstone Mansion – the show's setting and home to the ghosts. Fans can connect with Ghosts and 'the other side' through psychic mediums and programming that'll give attendees insight into their past, present, and future lives.

Ghosts stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long. Executive producers are Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas; Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, and Alison Owen (Monumental Television); and Angie Stephenson (BBC Studios). The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm. It is based on the BBC Studios distributed format "Ghosts."

Ghosts airs Thursdays (9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT). Season 2 of the series will premiere on September 29.

(HT Deadline)