Original Girl With the Dragon Tattoo Star Offers Advice to Prime Video Reboot Series

Another attempt to bring Steig Larsson's "Millennium Trilogy" of stories is on the way from showrunner Veena Sud at Prime Video, with star of the original trilogy of films Noomi Rapace encouraging the new project to be "respectfully disrespectful." Rapace brought Lisbeth Salander to life first for The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, which was then followed by The Girl Who Played with Fire and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets' Nest, and her performance as Lisbeth was Rapace's breakout acting opportunity. The actor's comments encourage the upcoming project to make the series entirely its own, though in a way that faithfully honors the source material.

"I think you always have to make it yours. Just be a bit impolite, don't look back too much," Rapace shared with Screen Rant. "Don't look at the old ones, you know? Make it yours. I think it's good to be a bit disrespectful. Even when you do adaptations, you always have to be respectfully disrespectful. Just take it, make it yours, and give birth to it, and have fun."

She continued, "I don't know what this series is about, actually, so I don't know where they start it, and who's writing it. But Lisbeth has a very complex childhood and went through a lot, which formed the person we meet in the films I did. I always find it interesting -- I could totally see that [being] the beginning, to have an episode of her being a 13-year-old, and how that really shaped her and formed her, so she became the person she is. Because I think that was the crucial switch, when she shut down her heart and became a warrior against society and men."

After the tremendous praise Rapace earned for her role, the American adaptation of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo from David Fincher cast Rooney Mara in the role, which would earn her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. This version of the adaptation didn't earn a continuation, with 2018 seeing Claire Foy step into the role for The Girl in the Spider's Web, which was the fourth book in the series. Regardless of Foy's work in the project, Spider's Web was a critical and financial disappointment.

This new reboot was first announced back in 2020, with Sud's involvement not confirmed until last year. There is no word yet on who will star as Lisbeth in the new project.

