God of War Reveals a For All Mankind Reunion as Major Game Antagonist Is Confirmed for Prime Video Series

As the cast for Prime Video’s God of War adaptation rounded into shape, it quickly became clear that the scope of the show’s first season would be much larger than the franchise’s first Norse-era game. The God of War TV series is set to feature several characters from the two Norse titles, many of whom do not physically appear until God of War Ragnarok. As exciting as it was to speculate about expanded roles for the likes of Odin, Thor, Sif, and more, fans couldn’t help but notice there’s been one notable omission from the ensemble throughout all this time. It had yet to be revealed who was playing Freya, who has a key part in both Norse games, but that has now changed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Today, Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios announced that Sonya Walger will portray Freya on God of War. According to the press release, she will have a recurring role. For Walger, this marks a reunion with showrunner Ronald D. Moore; the two previously collaborated on Apple’s acclaimed sci-fi drama For All Mankind, where Walger appeared on 18 episodes from 2019-2022.

Freya’s Role in God of War Explained

Image Courtesy of PlayStation

In the 2018 God of War game, Freya is one of the main supporting characters, crossing paths with Kratos and Atreus during their journey. During the game’s events, Freya lives an isolated existence in Midgard as the Witch of the Woods, but before that, she was married to Odin (an ultimately ill-fated attempt to broker peace between the Vanir and the Aesir during their destructive war) and had a son, Baldur. When Freya became unhappy in her marriage and left Odin, he put a curse on her that kept her trapped in Midgard. She is at first an ally to Kratos and Atreus, though as certain events unfold, the dynamic takes a much darker turn until the events of God of War Ragnarok, making Freya something of an antagonist by the end.

It’s interesting to hear Freya’s role on the TV show be described as recurring. That indicates she won’t appear in every episode, at least for the first season. This would be in line with her role in the first game; Freya is present for major moments in the game’s main story, but being cursed to stay in Midgard means her screen time is relatively limited. Freya has much more to do in God of War Ragnarok, so, assuming that game will be the basis of Season 2, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Walger be promoted to series regular for the second season.

Since Prime Video’s God of War isn’t going to be a straight 1:1 adaptation of the 2018 game, it will be interesting to see what changes are made to Freya. In particular, there’s an opportunity to further flesh out her dynamic with the Aesir gods. Those who have played God of War know that Freya’s relationship with Baldur is rather complicated, which could be a compelling source of drama for the TV show to explore. Because the game is presented entirely from Kratos’ perspective, players didn’t get to see much of Baldur and Freya together. Because the series doesn’t have to be tied down to Kratos’ point of view, the creative team can build upon the source material, crafting a fascinating parallel to Kratos and Atreus (and even Kratos’ past in Greece).

The first-look image from God of War divided fans, some of whom felt AI was used to generate the picture. Despite that backlash, there are still plenty of reasons to be optimistic about this upcoming fantasy show. It’s drawing from beloved, widely acclaimed source material that’s already demonstrated top-notch storytelling. Additionally, casting for essentially all of the main roles has been perfect. Walger is just the latest great casting choice, and it should be great to see what she can do with the role of Freya. There’s a lot of depth to the character, who’s tormented by grief but still tries to help others.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!